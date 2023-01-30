Vermont Top Moving Destination For Second Straight Year
United Van Lines has released the company’s 46th Annual National Movers Study, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas accelerated by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement and wanting to be closer to family.

According to the results of the study, which tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. However, for the fifth consecutive year, the study found that more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state, as 67% of New Jersey moves were outbound, which is down from the five-year trend of 70%.

