Vermont Transitioning To Pandemic Recovery Focus

State officials described Vermont as entering the next phase of the COVID response with a focus now on recovery.
During the state’s media briefing, the officials described how Vermont is transitioning to helping individuals and organizations to undo some of the effects and consequences that resulted from the pandemic mitigation measures.
“While COVID isn’t going away we have so many more tools and more experience to manage it,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “It’s important we continue to work to reverse the harm resulting from some of the mitigation measures we put in place before we had all these tools. This includes learning loss as well as social and emotional ramifications for kids, the strain on educators and health care workers the mental health and substance abuse challenges that worsened during the pandemic and the emotional turmoil everyone has gone through after many many months of uncertainty and fear.”
Scott said addressing these impacts is now a high priority for the state administration, as the need to directly combat the disease and illness has abated.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said Vermont had reached a new phase where the risk of severe disease and death is much lower. She said AHS will now pivot to focusing on combating an increase in substance abuse and use, as well as rising mental health challenges that were exacerbated by the pandemic. AHS will also look to help stabilize the health care system and its workforce as well as ensure Vermont families are receiving needed support, especially with housing and food.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said Vermont’s education system needs to shift to recovery and address both immediate and long-term needs for students, educators and the school system overall.
The state has received about $280 million in federal funding to aid in education recovery. This is the third round of federal pandemic dollars for the state’s education system of which 90% has been allocated directly to school districts and 10% to the AOE. These funds have to be spent by September 2024.
“The challenge before us now is to ensure these one-time funds can not only address the immediate needs of students but can also ensure they have a long-term impact on improving the quality of our education system,” said French.
The immediate goals are to address student learning loss that was a consequence of remote learning and lost school days as well as the social and emotional needs of students.
French said long-term goals include ensuring each school district has strong instructional systems in place through curriculum development, local assessment planning, needs-based professional development and a comprehensive system of student support.
“It’s critical every school district have strong systems in place which will allow schools to manage transitions in staff,” said French, noting the workforce challenges facing education.
The education system will also focus on integrating with AHS and social service agencies to provide students and families the mental health and youth services they may require.
Every school district in the state has developed a recovery plan, which should be available on the school website or via links on the AOE website.
French said some of the investments have already been made in expanded summer school and afterschool offerings, professional development, tutoring, and mental health services.
Educational recovery will also see a focus on educators as well, said French, who indicated an announcement would be coming about a collaboration with the Vermont Education Health Initiative.
“We do need to ensure that school staff are well so they can address the needs of our students,” said French.
French said this is the third time the state has attempted to pivot to education recovery, with the prior times upended by the Delta and Omicron surges and the need to focus on mitigation measures.
French issued a call to action for all Vermonters to help in education recovery.
“This is a very complicated moment, uncharted territories in so many ways,” said French. “But like any complex project, the first step is to break something complex down into smaller parts and for each of us, personally and collectively, to think about what we can offer to help. Recovery work in education is not just something the state or local districts can manage on their own. … We will need your help as parents and community members. We are also interested in identifying community partner organizations who can provide additional support in what will need to be a statewide effort.”
Child Vaccines Anticipated
During the media briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine delivered a positive assessment of the latest COVID trends, indicating cases, new hospital admissions, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients continue to improve.
“The data is showing the virus is causing less severe illness here in Vermont,” Levine added.
He noted the expectation that federal officials at the FDA and CDC are expected to authorize COVID vaccines for children under 5 years old. This could mean the vaccines could be available for younger children as soon as next week, said Levine.
The vaccines for children will be predominantly available through pediatrician offices across the state, although the state will offer some walk-in clinics that will be posted on the Health Department website once the federal authorization has been issued.
Levine encouraged Vermonters of all ages to receive a booster if eligible and said next week marks the final week of state-sponsored testing sites, which have been winding down the last month or so.
“These sites are no longer a necessity as our tools to fight and prevent COVID has grown and evolved,” said Levine, who mentioned the state sites over the next week will continue to have rapid, take-home antigen tests to distribute if needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.