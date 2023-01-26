Vermont Woman Accused Of $700,000 Embezzlement From Family-Owned Logging Company

BURLINGTON — A Bristol woman is facing 19 federal felony fraud and tax charges in connection with a more than $700,000 embezzlement from a family-owned wood-logging and wood-chipping company in Addison County, court records show.

Jodi R. Lathrop, 53, of Rounds Road is charged with seven counts of wire fraud and four counts each of mail fraud, tax evasion and aiding in the preparation of false corporate income tax returns for Claire Lathrop Band Mill Inc. doing business as Lathrop Forest Products, the federal indictment said.

