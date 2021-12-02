A judicial summons has been issued for a Vermont woman accused of putting a dog leash around a man’s neck and assaulting him, as well as striking a Vermont State Trooper last year.
Kristine M. Gowdy, 36, of Granville, has previously pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to multiple criminal charges including felony aggravated assault, simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release.
But Gowdy failed to appear for a hearing on Monday and her defense attorney, Joe Benning of Lyndonville, told the court that the contact he’s had with Gowdy has been “sporadic or highly unusual.”
Caledonia County Superior Court
“We had a brief conversation and we were in the middle of discussing a pending order that’s been out there for a psychiatric evaluation,” said Attorney Benning. “She said that she had to leave the conversation, would call me back. She never has.”
Benning said Gowdy seemed reluctant to undergo the evaluation that has been ordered.
Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford noted that Gowdy has three failures to appear in court on her record and asked Judge Timothy B. Tomasi to issue an arrest warrant.
The judge said that’s what he would normally do, but after taking Gowdy’s mental condition into consideration he decided to take a different approach.
“Given the mental health concerns here, why don’t we do a cite and release,” said Judge Tomasi. “Give her one more time. Maybe the presence of a law enforcement officer will encourage her to appear and/or reach out to Mr. Benning.”
According to court documents, Gowdy assaulted David Darling, 52, at 231 Eastwood Lane in Ryegate, on April 27, 2020 at 8:56 p.m. Darling told police that Gowdy has “numerous issues going on,” wasn’t taking her medicine and was drinking when she put a dog leash around his neck making it difficult for him to breath and pinched him causing a red mark on his body.
“He advised that she just shows up at his place,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Jonathan Duncan in his report. “David advised us that Kristine had placed the dog leash around his neck and pulled him around … David showed us the dog leash she had used and stated she had it around his neck. He stated she pulled it tight …”
Police say Gowdy is also accused of striking Tpr. Tyler Davidson in the face while being taken into custody.
If convicted of all the charges, Gowdy faces a possible sentence of over 19 years in prison and $13,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.