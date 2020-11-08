The Vermont Department of Health on Sunday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest one-day new case report since early last spring. On Saturday, health officials reported the state’s 59th death associated with COVID-19, the first since July 28, 2020.

Vermont is experiencing a steady increase in cases, and the Health Department is investigating more outbreaks and situations than at any time since the pandemic started.

