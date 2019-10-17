Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan and state Treasurer Beth Pearce will be meeting with the public in Danville on Friday at 11 a.m. to promote the importance of managing credit and protecting yourself from financial scams.
The community event is part of an effort to raise awareness about free resources that make checking your credit report easy for Vermonters. Participants will learn how-tos from building good credit to protecting yourself from scams.
