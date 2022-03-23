HAVERHILL — Plans to build a cellular tower by the North Haverhill Fairgrounds took a step forward on Tuesday.
By a 5-0 vote, the Planning Board granted site plan approval for a 166-foot-tall monopole at 12 Tee Pee Lane.
This marks the second attempt by Vertex Tower Assets LLC to secure permitting for the project.
They received site plan approval from the Planning Board in October but the project was denied variance requests by the Zoning Board of Adjustment in January. The Zoning Board refused to waive two zoning requirements: One mandating that the tower be camouflaged, the other prohibiting tower construction within two miles of an existing structure.
Vertex Tower Assets addressed the camouflage issue in their amended site plan approved on Tuesday. They swapped out the original steel finish for a pre-weathered, rust-colored COR-TEN exterior.
The two-mile requirement will be discussed Thursday, when Vertex Tower Assets returns to the Zoning Board. If that requirement is not waived, VTA will likely appeal the matter to the courts.
The Planning Board began consideration of the amended site plan application on Feb. 23 but tabled the matter after the board deadlocked 2-2, in order to revisit the matter with a full board and issue a clear determination.
Board member Joe Longacre, who voted against the project last month, supported it this time around. But he continued to voice concerns.
“I am finishing my third year on this Planning Board and I think this is one of the hardest decisions we have had to make on this board,” he said.
He acknowledged that the monopole would impact some residents views, and would be “a detriment to some individuals because of what they’re looking at,” but also noted the town’s desire for improved cell service, which he called “a definite need that we all know about.”
Vertex Tower Assets has been behind several cell tower projects in northern Grafton County.
They recently built a tower in Bath, have another under construction in downtown Lisbon, and have other projects moving forward in Lisbon, Littleton and Woodstock. They have also built two towers in Jefferson and another in Lancaster
The proposed monopole would host one provider to start (T-Mobile) and would address the town’s notorious lack of cellular service.
Improved cell services is considered a top priority for Haverhill’s economic development and the most recent Town Report recommends that Haverhill officials “pursue 100 percent coverage of cellular communications and high-speed internet.”
Previously, Haverhill Police Cpl. Michael DiDomenico said the proposed monopole would improve 9-1-1 response along the Route 10 corridor, the site of many accidents.
VTA attorney Francis Parisi on Tuesday spoke to the importance of the project.
“The statistics are staggering. Seventy percent of 911 calls are made from wireless cellular communication facilities. Over 50 percent of the state of New Hampshire cut their cords and only use wireless communications as their source of telecommunications,” he said.
WYMAN RECOMMENDED
The Planning Board unanimously recommended realtor Vicki Wyman as an alternate member.
The recommendation will go to the Select Board for approval.
Former board member Howard Hatch raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest. In the 1970s, he said, two realtors served on the Planning Board and also brought forward subdivisions for board approval.
Wyman responded, “If I was directly working with any individual who was looking for something from the Planning Board, I would definitely recuse myself from any discussion. That is a true conflict. If something came forward that I didn’t have anything to do with, that I wasn’t a party to, but I still felt it would be a conflict because it’s real estate related, then I would also ask to be recused,” she said.
Longacre added that Wyman’s professional background could be an asset to the board.
“As a realtor, there is probably some information that you can bring to the board that would be very helpful. I think you would be a benefit in that sense,” he said.
Chair Gary Hebert thanked Wyman for her interest, noting, “We haven’t had an alternate in quite some time.”
