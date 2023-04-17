Veteran Officer Cited For Eluding Police
ESSEX — A veteran Essex Police officer has been placed on paid leave and ordered into criminal court on multiple traffic charges, officials said Monday.

Essex Cpl. Michael Wooten is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on May 4 on charges of eluding police, gross negligent operation and excessive speed, according to Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley.

