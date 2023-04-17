Veteran Officer Cited For Eluding Police

ESSEX — A veteran Essex Police officer has been placed on paid leave and ordered into criminal court on multiple traffic charges, officials said Monday.
Essex Cpl. Michael Wooten is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on May 4 on charges of eluding police, gross negligent operation and excessive speed, according to Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley.
Wooten was believed off-duty and in a personal car at the time but was headed to work to begin an overnight shift.
Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague said Wooten, who has been employed by the town since 2000, was placed on paid administrative leave on March 24, shortly after the incident.
Details are sketchy about the incident, including the exact speed of the car. Neither police department issued a news release about the incident, but have confirmed some details.
Vermont News First pieced together the following details:
Williston Officer Ryan Miller had dropped off some paperwork at the Essex Police Department, which recently began dispatching for the town of Williston, officials said.
He was headed back to Williston eastbound on Vermont 117 and was approaching Vermont 289 when he spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction.
Miller, a former Vermont State trooper, turned his cruiser around and signaled for the speeding vehicle, but it continued on. The vehicle eventually pulled into the Essex Police Department on Vermont 117, also known as Maple Street.
Miller confronted the driver, later identified as Wooten. Some other Essex Police officers soon saw the end of the incident.
Wooten was subsequently issued a court citation for the three charges a few days later when he arrived at the Williston Police as part of the follow-up, police said.
It was unclear if Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George would honor or proceed with the three charges from the court citation. George did not respond to phone and email messages on Monday.
