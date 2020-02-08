Veteran Officer To Depart Lyndonville Police

Assistant Lyndonville Town Clerk Laurie Willey swears in Lyndonville Police Ofc. Robert Trucott in July of 2014. (File Photo)

Lyndonville Police are looking for a new officer.

Chief Jack Harris confirmed on Friday that veteran Ofc. Robert Trucott is leaving the department to take a new job with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments