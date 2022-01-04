ST. JOHNSBURY — A familiar face in the town’s fire department who comes from a St. Johnsbury firefighting family has been hired to serve as the department’s next fire chief.
After a months-long search in which applicants from out-of-state were considered, the search committee decided they didn’t need to go far to find the right person for the job, naming Assistant Chief Brad Reed to the position on Tuesday.
“Brad is committed to the Town of St Johnsbury and the Fire Service, and I am confident that he will be a successful leader for the St Johnsbury Fire Department and a great addition to the Town Management Team,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Reed has been with the department since 1998, starting as a call firefighter. In 2001, he was hired full-time at the department filling the spot vacated by his retiring father, Richard.
“He actually took my place,” said Richard Reed, of St. Johnsbury, who served as a firefighter in St. Johnsbury for 35 years.
Richard Reed’s father, Carlisle, served in the fire department before him, and two of Brad Reed’s uncles were St. Johnsbury firefighters: Eugene McDonough, who died battling a fire in 1998, and Jerry Fournier, who was fire chief in the 1970s and 1980s.
“I certainly am extremely proud of him,” said Richard Reed of his son. “He’s accomplished a lot, and he certainly has a great head on his shoulders.”
The town has been without a permanent chief since Jon Bouffard’s contract was not renewed last August. In the month’s since, the town asked Municipal Resources Inc. of Plymouth, N.H. to initiate a chief search. Municipal Resources also provided an interim chief, Christopher Olsen, to lead the department until a permanent replacement could be found.
Olsen was a good resource for the department and a benefit for Brad Reed in the last few months, Whitehead said. With Olsen as a support and guide, Reed has been taking on more management roles.
“Interim Chief Olsen provided the Town with an outside perspective and an opportunity to refresh and restart ourselves at the Fire Department,” said Whitehead. “His positive energy was greatly appreciated, and his work with Assistant Chief Bradley Reed will be greatly beneficial as Brad takes on his new role as Chief.”
Whitehead said finding the best candidate for the chief’s job in-house has its advantages.
“He has an understanding of what the St. Johnsbury Fire Department needs and what its challenges are,” said Whitehead.
Reed, age 46, identified his familiarity with the department and its crew as a significant asset to the town.
“We have a really good solid team of firefighters,” he said, and his relationship with the firefighters, some of whom he’s been with for many years, gives him an advantage over outside hiring considerations.
Additionally, he said, his progression through the ranks over the last two decades puts him in a good position to lead.
“I certainly have a lot of gas left in the tank, a lot of energy, and I think that my experience in the last 20 years has prepared me very well to step into this role,” said Reed.
In addition to being a part of fighting every major downtown fire in his 20 years of service, he has been involved in fire education for area students and served fellow firefighters in significant ways, earning the John Murphy Labor Award from the Vermont Democratic Party in 2017 for his work to pass legislation extending worker’s compensation benefits to first responders who receive post-traumatic stress injuries on the job.
In 2010, Reed helped the St. Johnsbury department push back against a petition that called for changing the firefighting staff from a career force to an on-call force.
Among the department needs Reed said must be addressed under his watch are the number of firefighters.
“It takes people to put out fires, and we have a shortage of personnel just like every fire department does,” he said. “It’s a challenge and as a community we have to address it. We’ve had our fair share of significant fires over the years and we have to be fully prepared to address those.”
Additionally, Reed said firefighting apparatus replacements are anticipated, and a significant need that has been identified for more than 30 years by multiple St. Johnsbury Fire Chiefs before him remains and is now passed onto him to advocate: a new fire department.
“Without a doubt we have to do something about the fire department,” he said.
Reed will be earning $75,000 a year with an additional $2,000 stipend to handle health officer duties. The contract is for three years. His first day as chief will be Friday.
