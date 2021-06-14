LYNDON CENTER — Prior to Monday’s event at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, the last time the Veterans Summit was held was March 7, 2020, the same day Vermont reported its first case of COVID-19.
On Monday, when this year’s summit was happening, Gov. Phil Scott announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions because the state has surpassed an 80 percent vaccination rate.
Thom Anderson, associate academic dean at NVU, and creator and organizer of the annual Veterans Summit, referenced the coincidental timing at both ends of the pandemic season.
“There’s something going on here with this summit,” he said to a crowd gathered in Veterans Park at the university beneath overcast skies.
What was going on Monday was the Ninth Annual Veterans Summit. Its date this year was later than normal because of the desire to wait out the pandemic a bit and offer a somewhat normal summit experience. June 14 was set as the summit date because it’s Flag Day and the birthday of the U.S. Army, which reached 246-years-old.
The theme of the ninth annual summit was “Purpose, Resiliency and Support” and keynote speaker John Hojek spoke to this theme using his own experiences in life to connect with veterans gathered in the crowd. Hojek, 34, is a Lyndon State College alumnus and a veteran of the Marine Corps. He earned his master’s degree at the University of Chicago last Thursday and has been working with veterans on issues of mental health.
He served two tours in Iraq where he lost three friends in combat. With emotion in his voice, he shared that it was the 15th anniversary of their deaths last week.
He asked for a moment of silence “to honor and remember all of our fallen comrades who made this final march into battle.” During this moment, audience member, Vicki Strong, of Albany, grabbed the hand of her husband, Nathan. The Strongs lost their son, Jesse, to combat operations in Iraq in 2006.
“I can speak for all of us when I say to the Gold Star families here today, as long as there is a breath in every single one of our lungs your hero will not be forgotten,” said Hojek.
Also in the audience were Clif and Suzanne Muller, of Danville, whose son Ian died in combat while serving in Afghanistan in 2011.
Hojek said the themes of purpose, resiliency and support were appropriate for his audience.
“No one knows purpose, support and resiliency better than a soldier, a Marine, a sailor or airmen,” said Hojek. “We are taught these three things from day one of our military service.
“Each one of these virtues on their own can be extremely powerful. Together these virtues contribute to an unstoppable individual,” he said. “Unstoppable doesn’t mean bulletproof,” he said, it means “when bad things happen we push on, we push through.”
Following the speeches, breakout sessions were available. Topics included career opportunities for veterans, “Choosing the Right Care for Your Brain and Pain,” options for living with PTSD, depression and substance disorders, and “Building a Veterans Memorial.”
Exhibitors representing the Veterans Administration, Vermont Veterans Home, the VFW, American Legion, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Veterans Inc., the USS Vermont (SSN792) Commissioning Committee, and more were available to those in attendance. There was also an opportunity for people to get a COVID vaccine.
Harry Swett, of Danville, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, said he always attends the summits, having missed only one in nine years.
“This is kind of like home,” he said, as he looked around at the many fellow veterans.
Among those veterans was 96-year-old Pete Racine, of St. Johnsbury, a World War II veteran.
