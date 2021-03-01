Veterans from across the region are encouraged to attend a walk-in COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic is being run by the White River Junction VA Medical Center at the Littleton Elks Lodge at 42 Main St./Route 302 in Bethlehem from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Despite being held in New Hampshire, Vermont veterans are also welcome to attend and can travel to the clinic without needing to quarantine because it is considered essential travel for health care, said Katherine Tang, Public Affairs Officer at the White River Junction VA Medical Center.
Tang said there would be an ample supply of vaccines, with approximately 800 doses on hand.
The clinic is for veterans age 55 and older who are enrolled in the Veterans Administration health care or for Veterans of any age who are essential workers and can provide documentation of their essential status. No appointment is necessary for the vaccine. The eligibility applies to both Vermont and New Hampshire veterans.
Veterans who are not currently enrolled in the VA health system can still show up with their DD214 discharge document, enroll in the health system with the enrollment team who will be on hand, and then receive the vaccine.
If veterans are not enrolled through the VA, they can also call 802-295-9363, extensions 4004 or 5118 about enrollment.
The vaccine will be Moderna and a followup shot will be administered on March 31 at the same location. Recipients of the vaccine on Wednesday should be prepared and able to receive the second dose at the end of the month.
