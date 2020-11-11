ST. JOHNSBURY — Traffic stopped on the St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning for a Veterans Day ceremony held on the 35th anniversary of the bridge’s rededication to veterans.

The bridge, which spans the Passumpsic River, was first dedicated on Oct. 12, 1943, to local U.S. military men and women serving during World War II. On Nov. 11, 1985, the bridge was rededicated to all area veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

