Veterans Chris Haggett, left, and Roland Bigelow discuss the plan for a Veterans Day ceremony on St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Haggett is VFW Post 793 commander in St. Johnsbury, and Bigelow is state commander for VFW. (Photo by Dana Gray)
As bugler Debi Smith plays "Taps" Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 as part of a Veterans Day observance on St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge, VFW State Commander Roland Bigelow directs his attention and a salute to the American flag. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Veterans salute the American flag as guns are fired during a Veterans Day observance on St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Debi Smith, of St. Johnsbury, plays "Taps" at a Veterans Day observance on the St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
This Caledonian-Record file photo from Nov. 11, 1985 shows a crowd of people on the St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge for its rededication as a memorial to all area veterans. (File Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Traffic stopped on the St. Johnsbury Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning for a Veterans Day ceremony held on the 35th anniversary of the bridge’s rededication to veterans.
The bridge, which spans the Passumpsic River, was first dedicated on Oct. 12, 1943, to local U.S. military men and women serving during World War II. On Nov. 11, 1985, the bridge was rededicated to all area veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
