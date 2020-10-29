LITTLETON — For about a decade, Littleton High School has organized what has become an annual community tradition - a Veterans Day ceremony in the school’s gymnasium involving students, community members, and some 50 or 60 veterans from the community who are invited honored for their service, sacrifices, and contributions.

Speeches are made by a students, a keynote speaker is invited, the LHS and Daisy Bronson Middle School band performs anthems for each branch of service, and the White Mountains Regional High School Junior ROTC makes a presentation of arms for the veterans who represent the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Marines.

