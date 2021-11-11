Christian Garcia, of St. Johnsbury, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, is greeted by his mom, Donna Stetson, of St. Johnsbury, on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, following a ceremony on the bridge to commemorate Veterans Day. Garcia was part of the ceremony’s Color Guard. (Photo by Dana Gray)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments