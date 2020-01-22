A Veterans Policy Roundtable will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., in the Lancaster Town Hall Community Room.
Join Team Pete in a discussion about Veterans issues in Coos County and Pete’s Veteran’s Plan: Serving those who Served.
