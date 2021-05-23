VFW Post 3041 hosted a veterans suicide awareness walk in Lancaster on Saturday. Participants walked 2.2 miles, a nod to the 22 veterans that commit suicide each day according to the U.S. Veterans Administration. The event raised $2,550 towards the Lake Region Veterans Coalition (LRVC), a regional effort to combat veteran suicide. See more photos from the event at www.caledonianrecord.com (Photo by Paul Hayes)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments