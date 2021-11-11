Veterans to be Honored by St. Johnsbury Band Nov. 13

Music from the nation’s great wars and the home front will be re-played by the St. Johnsbury Band on Saturday, November 13, starting at 7 p.m. at United Community Church. While films and speeches call to mind the sacrifice made by the many men and women who served our country during times of conflict, music has a special power to evoke the actual times and memories.
For a special remembrance for families of local veterans, the band invites everyone to bring photos of their veterans in uniform to share. A special area will be ready to display these photos, Anyone nervous about parting with their photo may display it from their seat.
Thanks to the St. Johnsbury Band’s extensive library, stretching back over 100 years, the band has been able to find tunes from wartimes, going back to 1861 along with some that will be more familiar. Veterans from the First and Second World Wars and Viet Nam will also be honored, and St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center Director Peggy Pearl will provide context pertaining to the local area in particular.
Audience members of a certain age will recall the stirring music associated with the popular 1952 television series “Victory at Sea,” chronicling, in particular, naval warfare during World War II, composed by Richard Rogers and Robert Russell Bennett.
Also on the program, expect to hear more modern tunes, such as the 1973 hit “Free Ride” and a “Jersey Boys” medley from the stage play and film of the same name. Included in “Jersey Boys” are such familiar tunes as “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” “December 1963” and “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” These songs were made popular by the Four Seasons, all Jersey boys, themselves, and all were released in times of conflict for the U.S., except for “December 1963.”
This concert is free, and donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit the History & Heritage Center. Vaccinated only and please wear a mask.
United Community Church is located at 1325 Main Street. The building is handicap accessible. Vaccinations and masks are required.
