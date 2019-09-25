Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, veterans are invited to speak about what their service means to them. All community members are encouraged to attend and listen at a gathering at Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury, beginning at 1 p.m.
Inspired by author Sebastian Junger, the event aims to establish a greater understanding between local veterans and the friends and neighbors for whom they fought. In the tradition of warrior storytelling, veterans are invited to describe the pride, grief, rage, or quiet appreciation of life that the war bestowed upon them — to share a story, summary of service, message, letter home, excerpt from a war journal, or even the story behind a photograph. The events are non-political and all perspectives are sought.
