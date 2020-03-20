Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Red Cross employee Julianne Curtis tapes the sign to the door of the VFW Ralph J. Mollica Post #79 on Eastern Avenue on Thursday for a blood drive conducted there all day. Blood supplies are critically low. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
St. Johnsbury's VFW kept its planned blood drive running on Thursday, and the Red Cross is grateful for that. Many blood drives across the country are being canceled in the wake of the coronavirus. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Erika Lavallee donates blood on Thursday at the St. Johnsbury VFW on Eastern Avenue. Red Cross staffer Rachel Dorsinvil is at her left. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Jim Minichiello, of Peacham, reads The Caledonian-Record on Thursday while giving blood. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Red Cross employee Julianne Curtis tapes the sign to the door of the VFW Ralph J. Mollica Post #79 on Eastern Avenue on Thursday for a blood drive conducted there all day. Blood supplies are critically low. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
St. Johnsbury's VFW kept its planned blood drive running on Thursday, and the Red Cross is grateful for that. Many blood drives across the country are being canceled in the wake of the coronavirus. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A Red Cross blood drive went forward as planned at the VFW on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, at a time when blood supplies are critically low.
Workers met people coming in the door at the rear of the Ralph J. Mollica Post #79 of the VFW with gloved-hands, hand sanitizer at the ready and an offer to feel free to use the coveted item in short supply the world over, and then took the temperatures of every person allowed into the room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.