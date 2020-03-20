ST. JOHNSBURY — A Red Cross blood drive went forward as planned at the VFW on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, at a time when blood supplies are critically low.

Workers met people coming in the door at the rear of the Ralph J. Mollica Post #79 of the VFW with gloved-hands, hand sanitizer at the ready and an offer to feel free to use the coveted item in short supply the world over, and then took the temperatures of every person allowed into the room.

