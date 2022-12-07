LITTLETON — Each year, rain or shine, warm or frigid, members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 are on the bridge, honoring the nearly 2,500 Americans killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Wednesday, which marked the 81st year of the attack, an honor guard of Post 816 and the post’s chaplain, commander, and auxiliary president gathered on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street for a ceremony remembering those killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii.

