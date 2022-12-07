Smoke and rife shells fill the air as Army veteran Randy White, left, leads an honor guard of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 for the 21-gun salute at Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, during a ceremony honoring those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Dave Victor right, quartermaster for the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, was among those turning out to the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday for a ceremony honoring those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 gathered for a ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday to honor those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Greg Darling, left, chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, reads a prayer during a ceremony on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday to honor those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. To his left are Kellie Sebestyen, president of the VFW's auxiliary, and Joe Currier, the commander of Post 816. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Greg Darling, left, chaplain of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, and members of the VFW prepare for a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday to honor those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Al Fisher, a Marine, Vietnam War veteran and member of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, removes a wreath from the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday following a ceremony honoring those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Following a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday to honor those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago, members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 remove for the winter the wreaths placed earlier in the year at the bridge's memorial plaques. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Dan Greenlaw, Army veteran, Vietnam War veteran and member of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, helps remove the wreaths from the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday following a ceremony honoring those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Each year, rain or shine, warm or frigid, members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 are on the bridge, honoring the nearly 2,500 Americans killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
On Wednesday, which marked the 81st year of the attack, an honor guard of Post 816 and the post’s chaplain, commander, and auxiliary president gathered on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street for a ceremony remembering those killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Littleton VFW waited on the bridge to begin their ceremony at precisely 12:55 p.m.
“On a Sunday morning 81 years ago, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor,” said Joe Currier, the commander for Post 816. “It was 7:55 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. Here in New Hampshire, it was 12:55 p.m. We gather here today to honor the lives of more than 2,400 Americans that were killed in a surprise attack that lasted more than two hours and propelled us into World War II. Today, the battleship USS Arizona is the final resting place of 1,102 American sailors and Marines. We honor their memory with a prayer and symbolic wreath recognizing their sacrifice.”
Tossing the wreath into the Ammonoosuc River below was Kellie Sebestyen, president of the Post 816 auxiliary.
Leading in prayer the Pearl Harbor bridge blessing was Post 816 chaplain Greg Darling.
“Almighty God, it is an honor and a privilege to stand before you this afternoon, gathered together to remember and to pay tribute to our fallen comrades at Pearl Harbor,” he said. “We rededicate ourselves to preserving their memory. May their ultimate sacrifice never be forgotten. We pray you would watch over and protect those currently serving in the military and smile upon us and grant us your blessing.”
The honor guard carried out a 21-gun salute, which was followed by a performance of Taps.
After the ceremony, members of the VFW removed for the winter the wreaths that had been placed earlier this year at the memorial plaques to honor those Littleton residents killed in the Civil War, First World War, Second World War, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the War on Terror, and those who died while in the military service.
Following the Pearl Harbor remembrance, Currier said, “It’s the shortest ceremony we do, but it’s still meaningful.”
