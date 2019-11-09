Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
VFW Post 793 has announced the schedule of events to commemorate military Veterans in St. Johnsbury on Monday.
A ceremony is planned on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Portland Street at 9 a.m. Members of the VFW, its auxiliary and American Legion members will take part in the brief ceremony. St. Johnsbury Police closes the bridge to traffic during the event.
