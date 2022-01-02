LYNDONVILLE — Picture this.
It’s Saturday afternoon and bustling crowds fill the Depot Street district.
They gather in pocket parks, relax on benches, and pop into cafes, restaurants, breweries, pubs, retail stores, and galleries.
There is live music and outdoor dining, public art and bike lanes, potted plants and colorful banners, ample parking and miles of sidewalks.
The area is a draw for tourists and locals, families and professionals. They spend money, attract and grow businesses, post to social media, and create a buzz.
Sound like a dream? Think again.
A new effort, Revamp The Ville, aims to breathe new life into the downtown.
The grant-funded initiative began last year with the creation of a steering committee, which laid the foundation for the project.
Next, they will gather public input through a combination of outreach efforts: Community discussions, information tables, comment cards and internet surveys.
The final product will be a master plan for downtown development. That document should be completed by December 2022.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton said Revamp The Ville is intended to make Lyndonville “a more lively vibrant place. Both in the way that it looks, and in the activities that are happening there.”
SETTING PRIORITIES
Downtown revitalization has been much discussed.
Then, two years ago, the Envision Lyndon 2020 Municipal Plan proposed turning words into action.
It called for the creation of a Lyndonville Master Plan to guide business growth, economic development, and streetscape improvements along the one-mile Route 5 corridor, from Cumberland Farms to .
To that end, Lyndon obtained funding through the Better Connections Grant Program in 2021 and launched Revamp The Ville.
A steering committee was formed in September and developed three priorities for a Lyndonville Master Plan:
— Improve walking and bicycling infrastructure to and through Lyndonville, and make the village an ideal base for outdoor recreation of any type, from dog walking to all-day NEK adventures.
— Develop an inclusive and appealing downtown corridor that supports local businesses and creates an authentic place where people want to live, work and visit.
— Support existing and future businesses through the development of entrepreneurial systems that will support investment, redevelopment and diverse economic growth.
Using grant money, they hired consultants Dubois & King to create the master plan with the assistance of community engagement specialist Rebecca Sanborn Stone of Community Workshop LLC and marketing analyst Tripp Muldrow or Arnett Muldrow & Associates.
PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED
Revamp The Ville will launch a publicity campaign in early 2022.
Through promotional activities — such as the distribution of posters, postcards and stickers — RTV will look to get people interested and involved.
Public input will be gathered through in-person and virtual roundtable events, print and online questionnaires, and other outreach efforts.
To reach residents where they are, RTV may dispatch representatives to Fenton Chester Arena or include informational leaflets with pizza orders.
“Every planning process needs community feedback. Otherwise a plan is no good,” Gratton said.
All avenues will be explored. Revamp The Ville representatives might appear at Fenton Chester Arena during hockey tournaments. Feedback cards might be included with pizza deliveries, asking people “to share what you love about Lyndon, or what you would love to see in downtown Lyndon.”
Steering Committee member Donald “D.” Steen said public participation will be key.
“It feels to me like Lyndonville has so much potential, but we’re also the Northeast Kingdom and we’re not the same as the rest of Vermont,” he said. “Forms of downtown revitalization used elsewhere might not necessarily be right for us. That’s why the community involvement piece will be really important.”
HOLISTIC APPROACH
Expect the Lyndonville master plan to be comprehensive.
It will cover wide-ranging topics. Not just “What businesses would bring the downtown alive?” but also “How do we attract, retain and support their continued operations?” Not just “How do we draw more pedestrian and bicycle traffic?” but “How do we make conditions safer and more pleasant for those arriving by foot or pedal?”
Gratton said the Better Connections grant program supports “a really well-rounded planning process” where small downtown areas are viewed holistically, in order to make them “more liveable and enjoyable for the people of that community.”
Without question, pedestrian and bicycle access will be key parts of a Lyndonville master plan.
Gratton pointed to a strong correlation between those modes of travel and economic vibrancy.
“In planning research, it’s known that vibrant downtowns are that way because they’re walkable and bikeable. The more walker, biker, small-business oriented your downtown is, the more successful it is going to be,” Gratton said.
In addition to funding master plan creation, the Better Connections grant will provide seed money to kick-start action items. Recipients also qualify for exclusive grant-fund opportunities only available to Better Connections participants.
No doubt, Revamp The Ville (and a Lyndonville Master Plan) will assist the town’s ongoing transition from a manufacturing-industrial to a tourism-hospitality based economy.
However, for it to work, it must serve local residents first and foremost, Gratton said.
“When a downtown is vibrant and is used by locals, it automatically draws in people form outside,” she said.
