The New Hampshire fire marshal’s office has identified the man who died in a Feb. 7 house fire at 20 Cheever Road in Stratford.
In a press release issued Monday, state fire marshal Sean Toomey and Stratford Hollow fire chief Charles Stinson III said George South, 84, died of smoke inhalation, as concluded by the New Hampshire medical examiner’s office.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A woman (not identified by authorities) who was also in the home at the time suffered serious injuries from the structure fire that broke out at about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 7 in a mobile home
The Stratford Hollow Fire Department responded to find the home heavy with smoke and fire conditions.
The adult female victim was rescued from the home by bystanders, transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital.
During suppression efforts, South was located in the residence, deceased.
Toomey reminded New Hampshire citizens of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes, and said in the event of a fire, immediately exit the house and call 9-1-1.
Keep all exits clear of debris, have a home fire escape plan, have the home heating systems inspected and maintained on an annual basis, and keep at least a 3- to 5-foot clearance around any heating appliance from combustible materials, he said.
Anyone with questions about fire safety in their home, can contact their local fire department of the state fire marshal’s office.
