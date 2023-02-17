Victim In Woodburn Domestic Violence Case Settles Separate Case Against Counselor

The victim in the domestic violence case against former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn and the couple’s former mental health counselor whom she sued in 2021 for medical malpractice and breach of confidentiality have settled their civil case.
A trial management conference that had been scheduled for Thursday after Grafton Superior was canceled after a settlement letter was received by the court the day before.
The details of what is expected in the settlement were not stated.
In 2021, Paul Donahue, the Littleton-based counselor that Woodburn, 57, of Whitefield, and Emily Jacobs, 40, formerly of Jefferson and now living in Maine, began seeing in 2018 was found by the New Hampshire Board of Mental Health Practice to have had 12 instances of misconduct during his time counseling the couple.
The board found that Donahue “failed to maintain objectivity in the couple’s relationship; provided false information during the [board’s] investigation regarding record-keeping practices and whether one of the clients reported being afraid of the other; and shared information from one client with the other client that could have put the disclosing client in danger given the temper, anger and physical abuse allegations that she previously shared during her individual sessions.”
In March 2021, Donahue, who had been the Woodburn’s sole defense witness at Woodburn’s criminal trial that May, settled the board’s professional misconduct allegations against him by voluntarily surrendering his state mental health provider license.
In the spring of 2018, Donahue began providing counseling to Woodburn and Jacobs both as a couple and, Jacobs argued in her lawsuit against Donahue, later as individuals, several months before Woodburn and Jacobs would end their three-year relationship and engagement.
According to the lawsuit, Donahue, in April 2021, acknowledged to a media outlet that it was unwise for him to help Jacobs and Woodburn and that he should have referred them to another counselor.
In her three-count civil complaint, Jacobs’ attorney, Kirk Simoneau, of Nashua, said, “Instead of helping the couple or sending them to a different counselor, Defendant Donahue took sides and began to disclose privileged and confidential information he received in a private therapy session with Jacobs to Woodburn. As Ms. Jacobs, in session after session, described her fear and detailed the abuse she was suffering, which included being bitten and punched, Defendant Donahue, in direct contradiction to his duty as a therapist, shared Jacobs’ confidential sessions with Woodburn … who was known by Donahue to have a temper [and] to warn him that Ms. Jacobs was considering action to end the abuse …”
In case filings, Simoneau said Jacobs believed that her consideration of seeking from the court a domestic violence protection order against Woodburn was what Donahue meant by her “getting back” at Woodburn.
In her lawsuit, Jacobs alleged one count of negligence against Donahue for breaching a duty of confidentiality; one count of violating New Hampshire RSA 507-E, the statute on action for medical injuries, for placing Jacobs in danger, acting without her consent, and acting as an “informant” for Woodburn; and one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress that argued Donahue’s conduct was “extreme, reckless and outrageous” and his “failures, violations and actions” intentionally or recklessly caused Jacobs severe emotional distress.
In addition to a jury trial, Jacobs had sought a judgment from the court against Donahue in an amount to be determined and in the maximum amount allowable under the state’s constitution and common law.
In his response to the lawsuit, Donahue, who is represented by attorneys Kayla Turner and William Smart, of Manchester, admitted he provided couples counseling to Jacobs and Woodburn, but denied that he provided individual counseling.
He argued that he owed a duty of confidentiality to Jacobs, but denied it was breached and that “any alleged breach of confidentiality was excused by a countervailing duty to warn.”
On Wednesday, according to the case summary, Simoneau notified Grafton Superior Court that the case had been settled and an agreement is expected to be filed with the court by March 17.
Simoneau was reached on Friday, but said he cannot comment on the case or the terms of the settlement.
Turner and Smart were unavailable for comment on Friday.
In May 2021, Woodburn was found guilty by a Coos Superior Court jury of four Class A misdemeanors (one count each of domestic violence and simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief) and not guilty of five Class A misdemeanors (three counts of simple assault, one count of domestic violence simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass).
He appealed his conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, and in October 2022, argued his own appeal before the court.
As of Friday, the Supreme Court had not issued an order regarding the appeal.
