Victim In Woodburn Domestic Violence Case Settles Separate Case Against Counselor

Emily Jacobs

The victim in the domestic violence case against former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn and the couple’s former mental health counselor whom she sued in 2021 for medical malpractice and breach of confidentiality have settled their civil case.

A trial management conference that had been scheduled for Thursday after Grafton Superior was canceled after a settlement letter was received by the court the day before.

