Victim In Woodburn Domestic Violence Case Sues Counselor

The victim in the domestic violence case against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn is suing the couple’s former mental health counselor for alleged medical malpractice and breach of confidentiality.
Emily Jacobs, 39, formerly of Jefferson and now living in Maine, seeks a jury trial in her civil lawsuit against Paul Donahue at Grafton Superior Court.
In 2021, Donahue was found by the New Hampshire Board of Mental Health Practice to have “failed to maintain objectivity in the couple’s relationship; provided false information during the [board’s] investigation regarding record-keeping practices and whether one of the clients reported being afraid of the other; and shared information from one client with the other client that could have put the disclosing client in danger given the temper, anger and physical abuse allegations that she previously shared during her individual sessions.”
In March 2021, Donahue settled the board’s professional misconduct allegations against him by voluntarily surrendering his state mental health provider license.
In the spring of 2018, when still licensed at his practice in Littleton, Donahue had been providing counseling to Woodburn and Jacobs both as a couple and, argues Jacobs, as individuals, several months before they ended their engagement and three-year relationship.
According to Jacobs’ lawsuit, Donahue, in an April 2021 interview with indepthnh.org, acknowledged it was “unwise” for him to help Jacobs and Woodburn and that he should have referred them to another counselor.
“Instead of helping the couple or sending them to a different counselor, Defendant Donahue took sides and began to disclose privileged and confidential information he received in a private therapy session with Jacobs to Woodburn,” Kirk Simoneau, of Nashua, attorney for Jacobs, wrote in Jacobs’ three-count complaint. “As Ms. Jacobs, in session after session, described her fear and detailed the abuse she was suffering, which included being bitten and punched, Defendant Donahue, in direct contradiction to his duty as a therapist, shared Jacobs’ confidential sessions with Woodburn.”
Despite the danger to Jacobs, Simoneau said Donahue emailed and telephoned Woodburn, “who was known to Donahue to have a temper, to warn him that Ms. Jacobs was considering taking action to end the abuse, action Defendant Donahue called, in a voicemail, an effort to ‘get back’ at Woodburn.”
At the time, Simoneau said Jacobs believed that her consideration of seeking a court-ordered domestic violence protection order against Woodburn was what Donahue meant by her “getting back” at Woodburn.
In her lawsuit, Jacobs alleges one count of negligence against Donahue for breaching a duty of confidentiality; one count of violating New Hampshire RSA 507-E, the statute on action for medical injuries, for placing Jacobs in danger, acting without her consent, and acting as an “informant” for Woodburn; and one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress that alleges Donahue’s conduct was “extreme, reckless and outrageous” and his “failures, violations and actions” intentionally or recklessly caused Jacobs severe emotional distress that continues.
Along with a jury trial, Jacobs seeks from the court a judgment against Donahue in an amount to be determined and in the maximum amount applicable under the state’s constitution and common law.
In his response to the lawsuit, Donahue, who is being represented by attorney William Smart, of Morrison Mahoney LLP, of Manchester, admits he provided couples counseling to Woodburn and Jacobs, but denies he provided individual counseling and admits to the indepthnh.org interview in which he said, “I decided unwisely to hang in there and try to get them through it. I thought maybe I can keep them from harming each other.”
He also argues that he owed a duty of confidentiality to Jacobs, but denies it was breached and “any alleged breach of confidentiality was excused by a countervailing duty to warn.”
According to the case summary viewed Friday, a trial management conference is scheduled for February 2023 at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
In May 2021, Woodburn, 56, a Democrat of Whitefield, was found guilty by a Coos Superior Court jury of four Class A misdemeanors (one count each of domestic violence and simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief) and not guilty of five Class A misdemeanors (three counts of simple assault, one count of domestic violence simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass).
In August, he appealed his superior court conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which is expected to hear his case sometime in 2022.
