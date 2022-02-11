LITTLETON — Ralph Porfido was probably on his way to the library when he died.
His younger cousin, Cami Quail, isn’t surprised.
She said that Porfido remained a voracious reader and learner until the end, despite suffering a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two decades ago.
“He soaked in literature and knowledge, just like little kids do,” she said.
Porfido was swept under a tractor-trailer and killed while crossing Main Street on Wednesday afternoon. He was in his late 70s.
Quail hoped that one brief, violent moment won’t define her cousin.
Reached on Friday, she asked the community to focus on his life — as a talented draftsman, a speaker of five languages, and an advocate for those (like himself) with cognitive disabilities — and not his tragic death.
“I just want him to be remembered for who he was,” she said. “I don’t want him to be somebody who was killed on Main Street, and that’s the end of it.”
Porfido passed away 200 feet from his childhood home, which was located behind the family business Porfido’s Market & Deli.
He and Quail were both raised in the building. “My family had the upstairs and his family had the downstairs,” she said.
From a young age, he displayed an innate intelligence and a gift for drawing. One of his first subjects was ants. Quail remembered sitting with him in the yard, when they were both very young, and listening to him describe the ants as he drew them.
He had a knowledge of them beyond his years, she said.
“He sat there in the dirt with me, and studied them, and was telling me about what he knew,” she said. “I remember being in awe because he knew so much about them. He was so bright.”
One of three children, Porfido attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, Littleton High School, and then Berlin Technical College, according to Quail.
Following his car accident, he returned to Littleton and settled at the Crane Street Apartments.
He was a familiar face downtown, where he walked from his apartment to the Littleton Senior Center, the library, and other locations. In recent years he used hiking poles to cope with lower leg issues.
In addition to focusing on his own recovery, he took an active role in supporting local organizations, including those that helped those with mental disabilities.
Soft-spoken and shy, he volunteered with the Littleton Peer Support Center, which provides mental health services for adults, and CARE-NH, a regional effort to provide wraparound services for children with special needs.
“He’s always worked for people who are disadvantaged or disabled, developmentally or [cognitively] impaired. He’s worked like crazy,” Quail said. “He did a lot for a lot of different people.”
“I don’t want him to be forgotten for all that he did. He’s done a lot for the town and for people who needed him. And I know that the people at the [Littleton Peer Support Center] are all grieving. Same with the [Littleton Senior Center].”
Porfido never married and had no children.
The circumstances of his death remain under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.
Quail said she does not suspect foul play.
“I don’t hold anything against anyone. I certainly don’t think it was deliberate,” she said, dismissing rumors of suicide that have floated around town. “He was just too active. Helping everybody and studying things. I don’t believe that at all.”
