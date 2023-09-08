LYNDON – The REVolution, a grassroots anti-bullying campaign, will officially launch this weekend.
A kick-off event is planned for Bandstand Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The three-hour event will feature speakers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Vermont Family Network, personal stories from bullying victims and their families, opportunities for conversation and networking, and a fundraising raffle.
REVolution co-founder Adrianne Hutchin said the kick-off event will be an opportunity for organizers to hear directly from kids, to help guide the REVolution’s efforts.
“We want to hear what they need, because everyone’s always talking at kids. Telling them ‘This is what you need.’ But we want to hear from them, you know? That’s the best source of information,” Hutchin said.
The event was timed to coincide with the start of the school year, as a show of support for students at risk of bullying.
“I’m sure there are kids who were really frightened about having to go back to school to face their bullies. That’s a level of anxiety they shouldn’t have. They should be looking forward to their new classes, to seeing their old friends,” Hutchin said. “By now they’re in school and they’re facing those bullies. And they need to know that somebody is there to stand up for them and to have their back. That there’s somebody they can talk to and they can turn to.”
The people behind The REVolution — Desiree Hawkins, Laura Wayne, and Hutchin — are mothers of children who have been bullied in local schools.
They joined forces after Hawkins’ 12-year-old son, Noah Stone, took his own life last fall.
Hawkins said her son committed suicide after being “significantly” bullied. The REVolution is part of her ongoing crusade to prevent “the tragedy I deal with from happening to other families in our area.”
The small-town initiative has big-time goals.
The REVolution was devised as a long-term, multi-year push to enact comprehensive anti-bullying legislation.
Hutchin said the need for such legislation is clear, pointing to personal experience and professional knowledge.
Not only are the three founders of The REVolution parents of bullying victims at St. Johnsbury School (PreK-8) and Lyndon Institute (9-12), but Hutchin has glimpsed the greater problem through her work as a guardian ad litem.
The first three letters in the REVolution’s name, R.E.V., are an acronym for the group’s motto: Recognize, Educate and Validate.
Those words summarize the group’s three-pronged purpose: Raising awareness, teaching solutions, and empowering victims.
Hutchin, Hawkins and Wayne hope legislation will meet the needs of at-risk children, surround them with the necessary services to protect and care for them and require schools to crack down on bullying.
The group will take a slow, deliberate approach to maximize support in Montpelier.
According to Hutchin, Sunday’s rally will be focused on productive action.
“This is a peaceful rally and a positive rally,” she said. “There is going to be no anger or bullying or any kind of negativity there at all. We won’t tolerate it.”
The REVolution is just getting off the ground. The organization is in the process of obtaining 501C3 non-profit status and has not yet announced plans for future events.
However, less than a year after forming, Hutchin said the group has gained momentum and reached 1,600 people across social media platforms.
“We were hoping it would grow, but it has taken off like a rocket. It really has, and we are a little overwhelmed, you know?” she said. “We never expected it to take off this fast.”
“So we are focused on getting through the rally, then we’re going to become an 501C3 and we’ll get our nonprofit status, and we’ll go from there.”
For more visit: https://www.facebook.com/revolutionnekvt
