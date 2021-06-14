St. Johnsbury Police reported that while jailed in Texas a man’s identity was stolen and used to commit welfare fraud by a St. Johnsbury woman.
Deborah Clark, 61, is accused of using the 30-year-old man’s identity to make several purchases using his EBT card. The timeframe of the card usage, reported Officer Robert Gerrish, was during the months of January and February.
Clark was cited for identity theft and welfare fraud. She will answer the citation in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 13.
