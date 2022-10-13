Victims Give Judge An Earful After Change-Of-Plea Hearing

The victims in a Sheffield trespassing case were not happy with a plea agreement approved on Monday and they let the court know it.
Nina Albright, 44, of Hyde Park, pleaded no contest in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in exchange for a sentence of six months of deferred probation, probation conditions and $500 in restitution. The state dismissed a felony unlawful mischief charge as part of the plea agreement.
Albright and her co-defendant, Aaron Billings, 53, of Hyde Park, were charged with moving into a camp owned by Katherine & David Anderson on June 27, 2020, at 103 Quarry Road in Sheffield .
The plea deal was approved by Judge Daniel P. Richardson who then got an earful from the Andersons who said it was much more than a simple trespassing incident.
“They didn’t just trespass,” said Katherine Anderson. “They also set up booby traps outside the house which our neighbor alerted us to. Not only that, but they had the audacity to go around telling people that we had rented them the place. That they were renting to own. This is outrageous to think that nothing is going to happen to this woman. She’s not gonna go to jail….it blows my mind.”
Katherine Anderson also told the judge that one of their Sheffield neighbors - a retired police officer - discovered the trespassers because of gunfire.
“He was alerted to the fact they were there because they were out there shooting guns,” said Katherine Anderson. “Just by chance - by just sheer luck - we were not the ones that found them because we had actually been planning to come up the weekend of the 4th of July. God knows what would have happened if we had happened upon these people at that property who have guns and booby traps set up.”
David Anderson told the court it was actually a breaking and entering crime that resulted in over $10,000 in damage to their camp.
“Between the two of them, they pried open my front window, they smashed the glass, and they gained entry to the property that way,” said David Anderson. “They caused substantial damage by removing parts of the inside of the cabin…they let their dog urinate on our carpet. They basically put up some structures that were haphazard and dangerous. They removed breakers from the breaker box…”
David Anderson said the damage was so severe they eventually had to “gut” the cabin.
Before reaching the plea agreement with prosecutors, Nina Albright was facing a possible sentence of up to six years in prison and $5,500 in fines. The same charges remain pending against Billings but a change-of-plea hearing on his case is scheduled for Oct. 19.
When the trespassers were reported, Vermont State Police Tpr. Sean Brennan responded to the scene and made contact with Aaron Billings who said he had moved into the house with Nina Albright, according to court documents.
“He told me that the house had been abandoned for several years and he said that it was a civil issue of him and Nina Albright moving into the house,” wrote Tpr. Brennan in his report. “I told him that you cannot just move into a house because you think it is abandoned.”
Police said Billings and Albright had already moved all their belongings into the Anderson’s house and that Billings claimed he had been “fixing the place” since he moved in.
“They were given until the next day to get their stuff out and vacate the property,” wrote Tpr. Brennan.
Police and the property owners returned the next day and found that Billings and Albright had moved out.
