Carol Easter's home in Victory, from which she was formerly selling passes for privately-owned trails, as well as merchandise, and accepting donations for food from mountain bikers. A complaint led to the trails being shut down, and the owners of the land they were on being advised they needed to go through the Act 250 process. (Photo by Victory Town Clerk Tracey Martel, sent to the Act 250 Natural Resources Board)
VICTORY — The owners of a significant backwoods acreage upon which they had been developing an extensive mountain biking network are appealing a Vermont Natural Resources Board District #7 Environmental Commission ruling that the use requires an Act 250 permit.
Hans G. Huessy, attorney for the property’s owners, Conservation Collaboratives, LLC, and Victory Hill Trails, LLC, filed an appeal of the ruling to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, on Feb. 13, challenging the recently issued reconsidered jurisdictional opinion of the District #7 Commission’s district coordinator requiring that “Appellants require an Act 250 permit for certain trails, some of which were constructed and maintained by Victory Trails, LLC, located on property owned by Conservation Collaboratives, LLC.”
