LYNDON — About 75 people - including a group of children from the Thaddeus Stevens School - gathered in Memorial Park to honor the nation’s veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11th, at 11 a.m., the day and time set aside to pause and remember those who have served since the end of World War I.
Chief Warrant Officer James Nagle, retired United States Coast Guard, and a St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 1979 graduate, oversaw the ceremony to honor veterans, in his role as the chaplain of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10038 in Lyndonville.
In his solemn address and prayer, Nagle said that what America stands for and believes in is “worthy of our time … and when called for, worthy of our blood.”
Army veteran Calvin Marchbanks, who assisted with the flag ceremony, called on those in attendance to be there for veterans who may be struggling with “demons in their minds” after coming back home.
The American Legion Post #30 also took part in the ceremony, with officers assisting in the flag ceremony, laying the wreath and offering their post’s assistance and support to local veterans and their families.
Walter Mitchell, commander of the VFW Post 10038, welcomed those attending the event, and said to the gathering, “I want you to remember all the past veterans and their families, and all our people in the service … our prayers go with them.” The VFW hosted a luncheon following the ceremony.
Mitchell shared that if anyone knows of a veteran or a vet’s family who is in need of a hand to communicate that to the post, and they will do all they can to respond and help them.
Stephanie Bennett, a Marine Corps veteran, thanked those attending for caring about local veterans and highlighted the need for community support for the Veterans Administration in White River Junction.
One of those attending the event was Ed Wheelock, who served during the Vietnam era, and was enlisted in the United States Navy, then was a Coast Guard, Army and National Guard reservist later.
Two Vietnam veterans introduced themselves briefly, Dick Bartlett, a purple heart veteran, and Lane Chester.
The men, and all who spoke, were recognized with a round of applause by those attending the ceremony.
Vinny Matteis, also a Vietnam Veteran, who was a pilot serving two tours during the war, spoke and thanked those attending for honoring veterans.
Matteis said Veteran’s Day always brings a mix of emotions up for him. “I did lose some guys over there, good friends … but the tradition goes on of service and that’s what gives me hope.” He served from 1969-73 in the United States Air Force, and like others in attendance, symbols and references to his military days were visible on his clothing Thursday.
The widow of a World War II Navy veteran who attended the event for many years, Alberta King of St. Johnsbury, tearfully spoke. She shared a bit about her late husband’s bravery in the Pacific theater during the Second World War, and said she was representing him and proud to remember his service on this day.
Lorraine Poulin of Wheelock introduced herself as a military spouse and gave a shout-out to the spouses of military members, including their ” wives and sweethearts … who stayed home and waited.”
Sandy Young of St. Johnsbury whose husband, Don, is a Vietnam Veteran, said he was not present because he was transporting veterans to medical appointments at the VA in White River Junction on Veteran’s Day.
“I’m proud of my family,” she said, noting others in her family who are likewise veterans, those still living as well as those who have passed. “Remember them whether they are here today or they may have passed … they are of immense value to us.”
