ST. JOHNSBURY — As night fell on Tuesday, Dr. Vitalii Kostenko, was summoned downstairs and out onto the back porch of the Victorian home of George Sales and Patrick McKeon on Boynton Avenue.
There, about 40 friends and neighbors gathered quietly, bundled up in sweaters and coats, holding candles distributed by Sales, and softly singing the lyrics of Amazing Grace, handed out for the twilight vigil.
Kostenko, a Ukrainian doctor and professor, was in Cuba when the Russian invasion in Ukraine broke out. His son, Gosha, last summer stayed with Sales and McKeon while he participated in a Work-Travel program sponsored by the US State Department, and worked at Sales’ restaurant on Main Street, Pica Pica.
When the war began, Dr. Kostenko’s wife, Viktoria, reached out to Sales and McKeon begging for their help. The couple opened their home and Dr. Kostenko arrived first in Miami, then Boston, then got to Vermont on March 3rd.
Dr. Kostenko has been welcomed to St. Johnsbury and Vermont and met a number of community members.
On Monday, Sales said that Dr. Kostenko feels things have calmed enough in the his home region of Poltava. He serves as the head of the Department of Pathophysiology at Poltava State Medical University, and his father-in-law’s health has declined and he is worried about him, in addition to the difficulty of being away from his wife and son during the invasion which began Feb. 24th.
When Dr. Kostenko stepped out on the porch and saw the circle of candle lights and heard the singing, his face, illuminated by a candle held by Sales, was full of emotion and gratitude.
A heart-shaped sign painted the colors of the Ukrainian flag by Ray Cummings and his wife, Diane, containing dozens of messages of support written by neighbors and passersby on Main Street, was brought to Sales and McKeon’s home before the vigil and attached to a tree out front.
As the group continued to sing, Sales played a translation for Dr. Kostenko, then an explanation about the song’s meaning on his cellphone for him - about the human capacity for forgiveness and redemption.
“Thank you so much,” said Dr. Kostenko, looking up at the people gathered around him.
Cathy Miles Grant, who lives with her family next door, pointed to a basket where other cards were being left to send Dr. Kostenko off, some containing donations, to help people in Ukraine whose lives have been upended by the war.
Other people at the vigil dropped cards into the basket, as they stopped to wish Dr. Kostenko well.
He said he would donate the funds to the military hospital where his son, Gosha, is volunteering. Gosha is studying at the medical university where Dr. Kostenko is on the faculty.
“Thank you for your support with our struggle,” said Dr. Kostenko.
Dr. Kostenko looked to Sales, and his mother, who have hosted him (McKeon was out of town on a work trip), and thanked the family for what they have done for him. “We are so blessed to have George and Patrick,” he said, thanking them for the depth of their friendship and kindness.
He told those gathered that in hosting his son Gosha last year that the couple had helped his son to understand democratic principles “which are very important for us, and to obtain a new view of the world,” for which he was grateful.
One of the neighbors stopping by, David Reynolds, approached Dr. Kostenko and said, “God bless you. You’re very brave. We’ll look forward to you coming back really soon.”
Dr. Kostenko nodded and smiled, and said his country is “approaching victory.”
On Wednesday morning, Sales emailed the neighbors who had come to send light with Dr. Kostenko, “Thanks everyone for coming out last night to join us in wishing Vitalii safe passage and peace for his country.”
Viktoria, Dr. Kostenko’s wife, wrote to his hosts in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday “I was on the phone with Vitalli today. He was really surprised and delighted for that farewell party last evening you and your community organized, I was impressed by your unity, kindness and compassion and moved nearly to tears. I wish more people knew about your friendliness, your generous and bold spirit, about helping people in need.”
“You are not bystanders for Ukraine,” she texted to Sales and his husband. “Your benevolence, internationalism, open-heartedness, your ethic of self-reliance and independence truly distinguishes Americans and, maybe, are among the pillars of your success… I once again, would like to thank you all for the love and support you have all given us.”
Sales responded to her, as Dr. Kostenko was boarding a bus to head to the airport early Wednesday afternoon, “It’s nothing compared to the suffering Ukrainians have undergone. I wish there was more we all can do to help, but this is just the start.”
He texted Viktoria a photo of her husband standing beside the heart-shaped Ukrainian flag made by the Cummings and signed by dozens of community members, and a photo of the bus Dr. Kostenko had just boarded, heading to the airport to then return to Ukraine.
“His bus just left … hoping for the best!” Sales texted Viktoria Kosenko.
