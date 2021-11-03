Village Lot Eyed For Redevelopment Bought By Nonprofit

A prime lot in the center of Bethlehem village that is being eyed for redevelopment has changed hands.
The Sinclair lot, which was home to the grand Sinclair Hotel until it was destroyed by a fire in 1978, is now officially owned by Bethlehem Reimagined Development LLC, a subsidiary of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. (BRI), a charitable nonprofit founded in 2017 to support existing businesses and new ones seeking to establish themselves in the community.
On Tuesday, Bethlehem Reimagined Development closed on the 4.83-acre property that sits at the corner of Main and Aggasiz streets.
Specific plans for the lot, which will need cleanup before redevelopment, will be released in the future.
“We’re pleased to have purchased this important property in downtown Bethlehem and we want to thank all parties involved in helping get us to this point,” Eric Raichle, vice-president of BRI, said Wednesday.
BRI has partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on its grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The application, which will require a public hearing, is due Dec. 1.
“We continue to work with New Hampshire DES on our EPA cleanup grant application,” said Raichle. “We look forward to making a positive difference in Bethlehem.”
In May, BRI publicly announced it had entered into an option to purchase agreement with former lot owner George Moore, of Franconia, under the name Sinclair Village LLC.
At that time, BRI representatives said in a statement that an assessment of the Sinclair lot will determine the specific remediation plan and cleanup cost and the assistance and funding from the EPA’s Brownfields program will inform BRI Development on its decision to exercise or not exercise the purchase option.
Prior to the announcement, BRI had been advancing the redevelopment plan for more than a year.
Because of BRI’s nonprofit status, it is eligible for funding through grants from DES and the Brownfields assessment program.
The Brownfields grant program, which in New Hampshire is administered by DES, helps groups and communities determine how much contamination is on a property (in the case of the Sinclair lot, contamination from the fire and any melted piping and other materials that could be in the soil) and how it can be remediated.
In a statement in May about the option to purchase the property, BRI President Paul Greenlaw said, “This is a first step, but ultimately, with robust community input and support, we want to see this property have a new life on Main Street.”
Bethlehem Reimagined Development LLC was founded to conduct real estate development activities to support BRI’s mission.
Grafton County Registry of Deeds records did not list a specific transaction price for the Sinclair lot, but did indicate a $25 fee from the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, another grant source for nonprofits and communities.
BRI members said the names of the project partners will be released in the future, along with the plans and options for the property.
“We’re excited,” said Raichle. “We’ve worked hard and we have a lot of people to thank.”
