Village Trustees Approve Park Bench To Honor Former Resident

The Lyndonville Trustees on Monday approved the installation of a new park bench to honor the memory of the late Marilyn Weigel who passed away on Jan. 26 at the age of 88.
Weigel was born in Lyndonville, graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1950 and was well known in the community for the time she spent in the parks and at local sporting events, school plays and concerts.
“Our mom loved her hometown of Lyndonville,” wrote Weigel’s daughter, Linda Carrier, in her email to the trustees requesting permission to install the bench. The Weigel family will be paying for the bench which will be located somewhere in Bandstand Park and include a plaque honoring Marilyn Weigel.
Lyndonville Village Administrator Justin Smith said the exact location of the new bench will be decided by the village crew.
“We will either locate a good spot in the park or if there’s not really room for an additional bench we will make a spot by taking out one of our benches that’s there now and moving it to the South Street Park — which is the one over by North County Federal Credit Union,” said Smith. “That park needs a new bench because the one that’s there has been damaged or worn out. Then we will place the new one in that spot.”
Marilyn Weigel was also an avid walker around town who worked as a nurse well into her 70’s for local doctors and at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Pine Knoll Nursing Home and at the Lyndon Town School.
