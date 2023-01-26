Village Trustees Consider $1.5M Smart Meter Plan Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jan 26, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jonathan Elwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LYNDONVILLE — The Village Trustees on Monday mulled over a proposed $1.5 million smart meter plan.Under the proposal, Lyndonville Electric Department (LED) would replace 5,649 mechanical meters with smart meters in 2024.The project would be funded through a $594,556 grant from the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) and $965,221 from the village. The Village Trustees made no decision and will resume discussion next month.LED general manager Jon Elwell has recommended the project, which would create efficiencies for customers and the power company.Officially known as Advance Metering Infrastructure, smart meters allow customers to make better-informed decisions by providing highly detailed information about electricity usage and costs.Households can track their electricity use in real time and make adjustments to optimize their consumption and reduce their bills.Doing so can ease demand on the power grid and reduce the need to build new power plants. Smart meters also allow for faster outage detection and restoration of service.Meanwhile, smart meters would reduce LED’s need for meter readers. Doing so would reduce fuel and vehicle costs, and free up LED staff.“There’s plenty to do within the department and we can use those people for other tasks,” Elwell said.What’s more, LED could align energy purchases with accurate consumption numbers.He said that Vermont does not require smart meters, but there are signs that a mandate is coming.“If the government says to go to [a smart meter] system, we won’t have a choice,” Elwell said.Private contractors may be required to help with smart meter installations. Doing so would allow LED to perform regular duties and maintain the electric system.It is unclear how Lyndonville would finance the project. VPPSA has offered private financing at a 5.2 percent interest rate. More from this section Vermont Woman Accused Of $700,000 Embezzlement From Family-Owned Logging Company Village Trustees Consider $1.5M Smart Meter Plan +3 Exiting Caledonia Sheriff Gives Himself, Staff $400,000 In Bonuses Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Trade The Economy Job Market Technical Terminology Politics Paul Hayes Author email Follow Paul Hayes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Worth A Look... +5 National These metro areas have the highest life expectancy, how do they do it? +6 National 5 home improvement projects to tackle during winter +6 National Best and worst states for health care +6 National These 5 charts show the ups and downs of the US stock market over 10 years +102 National States with the most registered hunters +5 What are the cheapest states to buy used cars? +3 National The 10 most dangerous cars in the US +51 National States with the most registered anglers +51 National Odds of 50 random events happening to you +4 National How America's small businesses are handling pay raises in a competitive job market +26 Entertainment 25 stars you may not know started as child actors +52 National Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state +51 Health Healthiest states for seniors +22 National Gold rush: How college athletes in different sports make money in the Wild West of name, image, and likeness deals +101 National This is where homes are selling the fastest right now +52 National Top party schools in every state +7 National Americans spend $179 on fuel each month—here's how to spend less +12 National States with the highest revenue from cannabis taxes +6 5 countries that offer free college—and how they accomplished it +51 National Hardest college to get into in every state +6 Everything you need to know about throwing a company event +101 Best places to live on the West Coast +21 How much photographers get paid in 20 major metros +11 National Contests, crowdfunding, and other ways to finance a small business without a bank loan +6 National So sweet: How added sugar is skewing US nutrition +3 National How quit rates vary by company size +25 National 24 causes of death—and how likely they are to happen +4 3 most common Small Business Administration loans—and which type might be good for your business +11 The average lifespan of 10 common home features—and what it costs to renovate them +51 National Cities with the most divorced people +52 National States with the most firearms traced to them by the federal government +51 Entertainment Highest-grossing actors over the age of 50 +9 National Grocery items that rose in price the most in December +11 National Grocery items that dropped in price the most in December +11 National Presidential scandals in pictures +102 Best places to retire on the West Coast +51 Best places to retire to in the South +26 Entertainment 25 iconic musicians you may not know were LGBTQ+ +26 Entertainment 25 iconic outfits in Grammys history +6 National The supply chain is still facing bottlenecks—here's how manufacturers are responding +51 National Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K +9 National 8 ways to effectively winterize your home on a budget +100 National The most popular book the year you were born +31 Entertainment Highest-grossing actors under the age of 30 +12 National States with the most rental vacancies in 2022 +11 National Bikeable neighborhoods in not-so-bike-friendly cities +26 Entertainment 25 successful musicians who retired early +51 National Best places to retire in the Midwest +26 Entertainment Iconic child stars of the '60s +52 National States with the biggest gun industries Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Special Collections The Caledonian-Record's Special Sections Littleton Record 2022 Year In Review Salute To First Responders Climate Change Business Recognition 2022 Town Meeting 2022 2021 Year In Review Police Perspectives Creatives & COVID Town Meeting 2021 Business Recognition 2021 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.