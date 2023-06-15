Village Trustees Finalize First-Round ARPA Approvals
RINK Inc., contracted managers of Fenton Chester Arena, were one of six American Rescue Plan Award recipients whose request was approved by the Select Board and Village Trustees. (File Photo)

LYNDON — The Village Trustees gave final approval on Monday to a half-dozen requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Trustees confirmed last month’s Select Board vote to authorize six ARPA awards totaling $159,725.

