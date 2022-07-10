Local vintage snowmobile restorer Marc Belanger and four North Country residents who helped him breathe new life into an old sled grabbed a big win at a national show.
Marc Belanger, of Whitefield, recently restored a 1982 Moto-Ski SnoPro that nabbed first place in its class at the 17th annual Vintage Snowmobile Club of America’s national show in Old Forge, New York, during the weekend of June 24-26.
Belanger, with his father and son and two friends, restored the machine owned by racing legend Herb Yancey, an upstate New York resident who is in the Snowmobile Hall of Fame in St. Germain, Wisconsin, and, closer to home, in the Lancaster-based Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame (ESRHF).
“Marc trailered it to Old Forge and entered it in the Vintage Snowmobile Club of America’s National Show,” said Ed Rosebrook, of Lancaster, a retired snowmobile mechanic who inducts legendary racers and racing promoters into the ESRHF during its annual induction ceremonies. “It won first place in the SnoPro class, plus this beautiful machine won a giant trophy for ‘People’s Choice.’ Marc is a renowned vintage snowmobile restorer who has won many first-place trophies for his work. Herb Yancey is arguably the most decorated Eastern snowmobile racer in history with over 1,500 trophies in his long career.”
Now retired from racing, Yancey has been collecting vintage racing machines and has owned the Moto-Ski SnoPro sled for a number of years and decided to have it restored.
In selecting the man to do the job, Belanger was Yancey’s first pick, said Rosebrook.
Belanger’s father, Raymond, of Whitefield, is the engine builder who Belanger said helps him immensely.
Belanger’s son, Benjamin, of Whitefield, did some fabrication and welding.
Friends Kevin Sweeney, of Dalton, is the body man and painter, and Jerry McGee, of Whitefield, helped with reassembling the 1982 Moto-Ski sled, which Belanger had since last autumn.
Between himself and his partners, Belanger estimates they put about 1,000 hours of work into the snowmobile.
And they had their work cut out for them — Yancey’s Moto-Ski had been in a fire.
“There were some pieces melted on it where we couldn’t use them so we had to source parts from all over the country,” Belanger said Friday. “I got some fiberglass from the Dakotas and a crankshaft from New York.”
They also had a few parts themselves.
In all, the national show for 2022 had a total of 452 registered sleds.
“We got first place in the ‘82 and down IFS Class and then we ended up getting the People’s Choice Award,” said Belanger. “It was a great feeling. For me, I was excited for the guy I did it for, an eight-time world champion. It was humbling for me when he asked me.”
The snow machine is a unique specimen.
“This sled was one of only four made and it’s serial number 3,” said Belanger. “They only made four of those Moto-Skis in 1982 for racing only. It’s a very rare machine.”
Belanger met Yancey in 2019 when Yancey was inducted into the ESRHF.
Belanger also shares a 1972 Ski-Doo Blizzard with former racer Tom Peters, a 2020 ESRHF inductee from northern Maine.
“I met him at the national show in Lancaster and he shared with me that he won most of his races on a ‘72 293 Blizzard,” said Belanger. “But he didn’t have the sled and I told him that I had one, so he’s brought it to Maine. He lettered it up to look like his old sled and he takes it to shows, and loves to do it. It’s neat to meet these kinds of people at those kinds of shows.”
Belanger said the ESRHF, based at Crane’s Snowmobile Museum in Lancaster, has generated more interest in the early years of snowmobiling racing and in the machines that carried their riders to victory.
In restoring the now-classic sleds, Belanger is no stranger to top prizes.
At the Vintage Snowmobile Club of America’s show in 2019, Rosebrook’s 1975 Polaris 440 Sno Pro PDC Clone that was restored by Belanger took third-place trophy in its class.
Belanger has been restoring old sleds for about a decade.
“I have a couple of Polarises in the garage now that I need to do for a customer and I have my own projects,” he said.
The work is a labor of love.
“It’s not a profitable situation,” said Belanger. “You have to have the passion to do it. It’s gratifying for me when the project is done and the customer is happy.”
