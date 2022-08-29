Violation Notice For Fairbanks Inn Pulled, New One Issued
The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town withdrew one notice of violation against Fairbanks Inn for long-term lodging of guests who rely on state aid and filed a new one all in the same letter to Inn owner Dhruv Patel last week.

The town’s initial notice of violation, communicated by Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung on July 1, was appealed by Patel through his attorney. The appeal hearing was set for last Thursday’s Development Review Board hearing, but when the town dropped the notice from July 1, there was nothing to appeal, so there was nothing for the DRB to consider.

