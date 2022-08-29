Violation Notice For Fairbanks Inn Pulled, New One Issued

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town withdrew one notice of violation against Fairbanks Inn for long-term lodging of guests who rely on state aid and filed a new one all in the same letter to Inn owner Dhruv Patel last week.
The town’s initial notice of violation, communicated by Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung on July 1, was appealed by Patel through his attorney. The appeal hearing was set for last Thursday’s Development Review Board hearing, but when the town dropped the notice from July 1, there was nothing to appeal, so there was nothing for the DRB to consider.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead told DRB members during the meeting Thursday that the notice of violation had been pulled. It was on the advice of legal counsel for the town that the initial violation be withdrawn and a new notice be issued.
The same day of the DRB meeting Berlejung wrote to Patel to note the withdrawal of the old notice and communicate details of the new violation notice.
When the COVID 19 pandemic emerged in 2020, Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue opened up rooms to people who qualified for the state’s voucher program. The health need to shelter people as individuals or individual family units led to a massive expansion of the voucher plan and motels/hotels throughout the state were used.
As the virus diminished, the state made some changes, but the use of the motels by the Department of Children and Families in its search for housing options remains.
DCF officials developed a Transitional Housing Program with implementation beginning in May. It is designed to provide long-term housing in hotels. It is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Fairbanks Inn involvement in the program has town officials concerned. Among the concerns is the increased volume of police responses to the Inn.
Berlejung’s initial letter to Patel states that he had received a complaint that the rooms were being rented out as transitional housing or long-term dwelling units.
In his recent letter with the new notice of violation, Berlejung uses the words “temporary overnight shelter” to describe the reason for the violation.
“The approved/permitted use of the Property is as a motel/hotel,” Berlejung wrote to Patel. “Upon information and belief, the Property is presently being used as a Temporary Overnight Shelter…”
The letter continues, noting a particular section of zoning bylaws that speaks to the alleged violation. It also states, “Fairbanks Inn may not continue to use the building or hotel units as a Temporary Overnight Shelter or any other uses other than a motel/hotel without the approval of the Development Review Board (DRB).”
Patel has 15 days from the notice of violation to appeal. Should he appeal, the matter will again be scheduled for a DRB hearing.
If the DRB does consider the issue, St. Johnsbury Academy wants its opinion factored into consideration.
A letter from Tammy Cady, Assistant Headmaster for Advancement, to DRB Chair Rich Lyon on Aug. 22 states particular concerns with the Fairbanks Inn.
“Our Admissions office often is asked for recommendations for local accommodations for visiting families and prospective students,” she stated. “Although we have a long history of including the Fairbanks motel on our list, we can no longer include this property.”
Cady documents claims by Academy staff of “questionable behavior on and around the premises” and asks the DRB through Lyon to “consider the motel’s location, with respect to the St. Johnsbury School and St. Johnsbury Academy, as well as the need for an increased police presence at the property in making your decision.”
