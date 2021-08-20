Virginia Police Arrest NEK Man On The Run From Home Detention

A 73-year-old Northeast Kingdom man accused of assaulting a vulnerable adult was caught by police in Virginia on Thursday after Vermont authorities said he escaped from home detention.
The Orleans Superior Court case against Raymond Gadreault, of Coventry, began with his arrest in November 2019. Charges filed against him were aggravated domestic assault in the first degree and aggravated assault of a vulnerable adult, both felonies, and cruelty to a person in the custody of another, a misdemeanor. The alleged victim in the case is an adult male who was 40 at the time the charges were filed. The man, who has an intellectual and developmental disability, had been living with Gadreault, who was serving as the man’s caregiver.
Gadreault was initially held in jail for lack of $75,000, but during a bail hearing in December 2019, a home detention plan was accepted by Judge Robert Bent, who ordered Gadreault to abide by a 24-hour curfew at his home. Additional conditions of release required Gadreault to stay away from the adult he allegedly assaulted and forbid him from leaving the state of Vermont.
On Thursday, state police in Virginia arrested Gadreault. A day earlier, state police from the Royalton, Vt. barracks had alerted the public that Gadreault had escaped from his court-ordered home detention status. Troopers had found a GPS tracking monitor Gadreault was ordered to wear on his ankle at the Interstate 89 rest area in Randolph, Vt. He had reportedly cut the unit off, leaving it at the rest area.
Vermont authorities released details of Gadreault’s escape status to a national database on Wednesday, and a day later Virginia State Police found him and took him into custody. He is being held in a Virginia jail while Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett works to have him extradited.
She said her intention when he returns to Orleans County is to ask the court to revoke his home detention status and have him held in jail until his case is resolved.
The charges against him followed Gadreault’s call to state police in September 2019. He said the man he cares for was violent toward him and his wife.
Vermont State Police Trooper Richard Berlandy and two other troopers responded on Sept. 16, 2019 to Gadreault’s home. They found the special needs adult had bruises around his eye, scrapes and bruises around his left ear, a long bruise on his back, more on his torso, and scrapes and bruises on his feet and shins, Berlandy stated. He had circular sores on his hands, Berlandy stated, which were later alleged to have been caused by Gadreault pressing a lit cigarette against his skin.
Police called for an ambulance to examine the man and EMTs took him to North Country Hospital for treatment.
Gadreault told police he had to use “hard restraints” on the man to control him, like tackling him, causing some bruising, and saying the other bruises were self-inflicted, Berlandy said.
Berlandy spoke with the EMTs who reported that the man said Raymond Gadreault hit him every day, Berlandy said.
The man’s mother reported to EMTs that the man was being abused, Berlandy stated. She had been living at the residence as well for a while.
Dr. Marc Bouchard at the hospital said the larger bruises were more consistent with an assault or abuse, Berlandy said.
Following Gadreault’s release from jail into home detention, much of the court action has been settling on a public defender to represent him. He is currently represented by attorney Dan Maguire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.