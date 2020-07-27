Central Vermont Runners and the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance present a fun event to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote this month – a virtual Suffrage Scramble 5K.

Scramble participants will complete and document their own personal 5K, in their own neighborhood and at their own pace. Participants can submit their 5K video to be eligible for prizes and freebies.

