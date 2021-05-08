BROWNINGTON — It’s an extravaganza for collectors, as Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will host its Virtual Collectors Fair on May 12-16.
Collectors can share their goods with the museum to have it included in a virtual fair online, then join in to take part in the Virtual Opening Extravaganza May 12-16 to talk with other collectors. All ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate, but there are special programs for kids who collect.
“We welcome all types of collections and from all ages,” Associate Director of Collections and Programs Mahala Nyberg said. “This is really a chance for our community to show off what they have.”
Each day of the five-day Virtual Opening Extravaganza will include videos, recipes, exhibits, activities, events and more available daily at 9 a.m. on OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
“You can even tune in to hear a previously un-aired radio story on last year’s 2020 Collector’s Fair, our last in-person event before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the museum to close,” Nyberg said. Evenings will include a live Zoom program, she added.
Find out more details and download a packet to participate at OldStoneHouseMuseum.org/virtual-collectors-fair/ or email Nyberg (collections@oldstonehousemuseum.org) with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.