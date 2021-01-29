DERBY — The seventh annual Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival will be going virtual this year.

During the last week of February, winter swimmers from Alaska to Ireland will be “gathering” close to home and “joining” Kingdom Games in the festival. Some 120 winter swimmers will be representing 25 states, three Canadian provinces, DC and Ireland. “Since our first winter swim festival in 2015, clans of cold-water swimmers have been growing around the country,” Kingdom Games President Phil White stated. “Twenty-one rascally Alaskans will be joining us, along with 16 Penn Herons of Pennsylvania, 14 members of the Dabulamanzi Tribe in Maryland, five cold-water KOWS in Tennessee, three Arizonians, 13 from Massachusetts, 10 Yorkers, and six Virginians.”

