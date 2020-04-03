Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Allen Lumber co-owner Tom Allen stands at the counter of the St. Johnsbury location he operates on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The Allen family are selling their stores to a building supplies and lumber company headquatered in Manchester Center, Vt., called r.k. Miles. (Photo by Dana Gray)
An aerial view of Allen Lumber on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury in August 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Allen Lumber co-owner Tom Allen stands at the counter of the St. Johnsbury location he operates on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The Allen family are selling their stores to a building supplies and lumber company headquatered in Manchester Center, Vt., called r.k. Miles. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The purchase of Allen Lumber Company by r.k. Miles, Inc. has been postponed until the end of November due to various COVID-19-related restrictions put in place earlier this month.
Allen Lumber’s decision to sell its four stores, including the Bay Street store in St. Johnsbury, to r.k. Miles was announced in January. The plan at the time was to close the deal at the end of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.