The purchase of Allen Lumber Company by r.k. Miles, Inc. has been postponed until the end of November due to various COVID-19-related restrictions put in place earlier this month.

Allen Lumber’s decision to sell its four stores, including the Bay Street store in St. Johnsbury, to r.k. Miles was announced in January. The plan at the time was to close the deal at the end of March.

