The COVID-19 pandemic was a rude awakening for a St. Johnsbury man living a Peace Corps dream in Albania.
Felix Raynor, 24, is currently in St. J, honoring Gov. Phil Scott’s order to stay home, but a month ago he was nearly 5,000 miles away from his hometown. Raynor was on assignment with the Peace Corps in the country of Albania when the virus emergency forced him to leave his position teaching English in the village of Katund i Ri.
The country of Albania is part of the Balkan Peninsula and shares a border with Greece. It has Adriatic and Ionian sea coastlines, and on a map can be found across the sea from the heel of Italy’s “boot.”
Raynor did not choose the country for his Peace Corps work. The organization chose for him, which he said was fine with him. He said he was willing to go anywhere, and having the chance to serve in the Peace Corps was the fulfillment of a desire that began when he was a young teen in high school.
“I’ve been interested in joining the Peace Corps since I was a freshman at the Academy,” said Raynor. “I like the idea of service and bridging cultures. It’s a nice way to go see the world and also go help people at the same time.”
Following high school, Raynor went to the University of Vermont and majored in Russian, before getting his chance to join the Peace Corps.
He arrived in Albania in January 2019 and began an intensive three-month training to learn the country’s official language (Albanian), aspects of the culture and develop skills for the principal work he would be doing. His service to the people in Albania was supposed to last two years, but 14 months into his assignment the worldwide pandemic forced him and all Peace Corps volunteers spread throughout the world to go home.
A March 15 letter to volunteers from Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen noted, “I have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all Peace Corps operations globally and evacuate all of our Volunteers. As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where Volunteers are unable to leave their host countries.”
A few days days prior to the official statement from Olsen, Albania went into a country-wide lockdown. Up until that point, Raynor said, he wasn’t sure how serious the reaction to the virus would be in the country.
“I didn’t really think about it,” he said. “The lead-up was minimal, but the moment Albania got its first case they went into lockdown. They reacted very quickly.”
The directive to leave also came quickly and left him little time to say his goodbyes.
“None of us really fully believed it. Then we got a call that said we needed to get out in 24 hours,” he said.
At the time he was living with a host family in Katund a Ri that included a teacher in the school where Raynor was teaching English, the man’s wife, their three children, and the man’s mother. “They’re a wonderful family,” he said.
Raynor also had to say goodbye to his dog, Beja, that he adopted while living there. He couldn’t take her with him because she was pregnant. She has since delivered her puppies.
Raynor said the country-wide lockdown in Albania is intense with curfew restrictions to keep people home. He said the drive to the capital city of Tirana was eerie as the there was hardly anyone else on the road and he needed to pass military checkpoints along the way.
A Reuters report from Monday notes restrictions on people in Albania allow one designated shopper from each family to be out between 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on a weekday. From Friday evening to Monday morning no one is allowed out for any non-emergency reason.
Police are also using drones to seek out anyone violating the curfew. The country, with a population of over 2.8 million, as of Monday, had 467 confirmed cases. Twenty-three Albanians are dead due to the virus.
Raynor said the extreme lockdown measures in Albania reflect the desire to see limited spread of the virus due to limited medical resources to combat it.
It wasn’t the first emergency in Albania Raynor witnessed during his time there. The first one was a major earthquake, and he got to help stay and help out in the aftermath. It occurred on Nov. 26, 2019 and registered at a magnitude of 6.4. The epicenter was less than 30 miles from where Raynor was living. The disaster killed 51 people and injured 3,000.
Damage in Katund i Ri was so severe Raynor needed to relocate to Tirana. He then took on a role of teaching teachers how to teach children exposed to the trauma of the earthquake.
A month later he returned to his host home and continued his teaching duties until the pandemic hit.
He said he was sad to leave.
“I had a lot more work I wanted to do,” he said. He also said he had intended to do more traveling in the region.
Raynor said he is eager to go back to Albania, but returning to his same Peace Corps situation there is a long shot, he said.
“It’s hard to say right now if I’ll go back [as a Peace Corps volunteer],” he said. “If they could somehow guarantee I could get to my same village it would be a lot more tempting.”
At the very least, Raynor will go back to say some proper goodbyes and get his dog and one of her puppies.
If he never returns to Peace Corps work, Raynor said it was a good experience. “I love the Peace Corps,” he said. “It was amazing.”
He said it’s also helping him consider his next endeavor: graduate school to study international relations.
“The Peace Corps kind of got me thinking in that line of work,” he said.
