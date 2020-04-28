Spring may not be the only thing in the air in these times of COVID-19, which is a drag on what normally is a hot season for real estate business.
“In most areas, the best time of year to sell a home is during the first two weeks of May,” notes one online resource, and local realtors agree that the springtime is usually a good time for buying and selling property.
Nick Maclure, owner/broker Farm & Forest Century 21 which serves the Northeast Kingdom, stated, “I would estimate that the spring season brings 25-30 percent sales.” Jim Campbell, owner and broker of Jim Campbell Real Estate, said spring is the best time for a seller to list their property.
But the coronavirus means short- and long-term impacts, said realtors. Current restrictions and fears related to the virus are hobbling the process and in some cases pausing things altogether.
“I do think some people are in a holding pattern,” said Campbell. Andy Smith, owner and broker of Peabody & Smith Realty, said some sellers are concerned about letting people into their homes.
When governors in Vermont and New Hampshire started issuing orders to limit public interactions in March, real estate businesses were not spared.
“Realtors were considered non-essential by the Governor and therefore we were on the Stay Home order like many others,” stated Rosemary Gingue owner/broker of Begin Realty Associates. “My St. Johnsbury and Danville offices were closed to foot traffic and the only business we could do had to be online, by phone, by snail mail.”
The initial “Stay Home” order from Gov. Phil Scott in Vermont meant anything but business-as-usual for Gingue and Begin’s four agents. “We couldn’t go into homes with buyers, or meet with a seller to view their home to provide them with a market analysis, nor attend a final walk-through with a buyer for their closing, nor even walk a parcel of land alone.”
Those restrictions were loosened a bit last week.
“We are now able to meet with customers and clients but only 1 on 1 so if we are showing a house and a husband and wife want to see it we can only show it to one of them at a time,” stated Maclure. “While this is awkward we are just happy to be able to be back out in the field.”
Even the one on one is done carefully.
“We attend any showings with masks and gloves and we ask the buyers to do that,” said Campbell. “We do as best we can to adhere to the regs of Governor Scott.” He also said his sales force of six people are also armed with disinfectant when they enter a home.
With the change last week, Vermont’s regulations impacting real estate efforts fell more in line with where New Hampshire has been. Unlike Vermont’s prolonged “non-essential” status for the real estate business, New Hampshire only considered real estate non-essential for one day. Smith said the state association and bankers helped convince the Granite State government to quickly change the real estate designation to essential.
Still, the process of remote working and paperwork from a distance is creating some interesting work-arounds.
Smith said his workforce - 30 agents covering much of the North Country and into Vermont - have been doing a lot of their work remotely before it was imposed by a pandemic. He calls them “road warriors,” but the current restrictions on convening in an office space often have them congregating in parking lots with people in parked cars.
Spaced at least 10 feet apart in their vehicles, people shuffle paperwork through the help of a title clerk, said Smith. Even during a snow squall last week a deal was done. “Even with the snow blowing she held on to all the papers,” Smith said.
The realtors say technology is a huge benefit in a time when in-person contact is restricted and fears of being exposed to the virus impact people’s movements.
“Fortunately we can leverage technology and offer 3D tours, video walk-throughs, video calls as well as software that allows digital document reviews and signatures,” stated Maclure.
Smith said the high quality of a virtual tour is very close to actually being there. “With technology they can really get a feel for the home,” he said. “They can really get immersed in the house without having to be there.”
In fact, Peabody and Smith had a closing last week in Whitefield in which the buyer never physically entered the premises of the home they purchased. They took the virtual tour, looked at a lot of photos and learned more about the property from a neighbor, said Smith.
Still, sight-unseen buying doesn’t work in most cases and it’s a particular problem for people out of state interested in real estate purchasing.
“Our biggest current hurdle is that people from out of state can’t come and look unless they come to Vermont and quarantine for 14 days,” noted Maclure. “With all lodging and air bnb facilities closed they really can’t come to the state.”
The realtors do expect people from out of state will take an added interest in the rural portions of Vermont and New Hampshire and the COVID numbers show the biggest concentrations of infected people in the heavily-populated areas.
Campbell, who’s been in the real estate business for 43 years, and Smith said the area saw a greater increase in people from urban centers purchasing real estate after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. They believe our rural region will be a draw in the wake of COVID-19.
Smith believes the movement will span a longer time period and come from a greater area, because while the terrorist attack was focused and the direct impact was more localized, the virus has much bigger coverage. “Nobody has been insulated from this one,” he said.
The realtors look forward to a time when restrictions become looser, and they expect that the business of buying and selling property will be strong.
“I do feel the long-term result of this is going to be positive for the real estate market as a whole,” noted Maclure. “The NEK is a gorgeous place and we have what everyone wants right now which is space. You can’t find space in NYC or Boston but it is all around here.”
“I feel strongly that we will see the market bounce back and that we will have a later spring opening and possibly a good fall market,” Gingue stated.
Smith said when things do open up sales will be strong and the inventory of available property likely won’t keep up with the demand.
Until the time comes for people to move about more freely and less fearfully, Gingue said she is communicating to buyers and sellers about what to do right now.
“I’ve encouraged buyers to work on getting their pre-qualification letter from their local bank so that when the market opens up, they will be ready to place an offer and get a jump on the financing process,” she stated. “I’ve encouraged my sellers to ‘ready’ their home for market, rake their lawns, spruce up and de-clutter, use this idle time to their advantage.”
