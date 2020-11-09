Visiting Judge Holds Arther Butler Without Bail

Arther Butler appears from jail by video in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Nov. 9 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Judge Thomas A. Zonay has ordered accused Elm Street shooter Arther Butler to be held without bail - at least temporarily.

Butler, 18, was just released from a New Hampshire jail on Friday after serving a six month sentence for crimes committed in the Granite State this summer. He’s now being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport awaiting trial on a felony aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting a man in the back in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.

