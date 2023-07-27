ST. JOHNSBURY — When ballplayers take to Legion Field next season, there will still be four bases, there will still be two dugouts and there will still be an outfield fence with potential for summer-long bragging rights if cleared.
Youth baseball in St. J will still look the same a year from now, but it will sound much different.
Al “Scoop” Dunn, the not-up-for-debate “Voice of St. Johnsbury Baseball,” worked his last game earlier this month as the St. J All-Stars defeated Connecticut Valley North to win the Vermont District 4 11-12-year-old title.
It was a fitting sendoff for the local legend, who estimates he has called between 3,000-3,500 games since his first game as scorekeeper and announcer in 1957 at around age 20.
“I enjoyed doing it all these years and I tried to make the game interesting,” Dunn said.
Now 86, “Scoop” is hanging his hat on a career, which has improved the summer ball experience of thousands of kids in St. Johnsbury but also the teams that visit Legion Field. He has seen generations of ballplayers come up through; sons, fathers and grandfathers.
Dunn was raised in St. J and was first introduced to baseball by his father, Marcel. The two would take trips to the old Hazen Field to watch St. Johnsbury’s semi-professional hardball team, the Yankees, during their brief stint from 1946 to 1950.
Dunn was first approached to keep the score at Legion Field when he was two years out of high school and working at the nearby A&P Supermarket. After accepting the offer and being unable to give anything other than his full effort, the gig turned into a much larger time commitment than he had realized and, eventually, a lifelong passion.
He fell in love with playing baseball while patrolling third base for the Academy’s JV team. He fell in love with scorekeeping and announcing baseball while calling Little League games.
Dunn would spend every night at the field, sometimes not getting home until close to midnight if there was a doubleheader. He tracked batting and pitching statistics for every player, no matter if they started or played very little. “Scoop” knew the batting average, number of hits, home runs, etc. for each ballplayer throughout the league.
What was most rewarding was watching the athletes he covered return for another summer and seeing their growth and improvement.
“The most important part was to see the improvement from year to year out of the kids,” Dunn said. “Trying to get the best out of them; there’s a lot of players and for some of these players it was harder than others — but give them credit, they tried their best and that’s the main thing.”
While you may not hear his voice every game, “Scoop” doesn’t plan on taking a break from baseball. He still plans on catching the games, even if he’s not working them.
“I’m lucky to have a few friends of mine that drive me around to go watch games,” Dunn said. “It makes it nice, we go to Lyndonville to watch Babe Ruth too.”
Even though Dunn has removed himself from the booth, his love for the game and the kids that play it has not wavered.
Bottom line: if Legion Field calls, “Scoop” will be there at a moment’s notice.
“I’m 86 and my voice is going but I’ll tell you one thing if they need me in the future and they’re desperate I’ll go back and help them,” Dunn said.
