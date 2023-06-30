LITTLETON — The first national gathering of the Rainbow Family in New Hampshire, on national forest land in Coos County, has led to a first in Littleton — federal court held outside the courthouse on Friday for those Family members charged with motor vehicle violations, drug possession, and other infractions.
While unique to Littleton, such outdoor legal proceedings have been par for the course during the national Rainbow gatherings, which are held across the country annually, many of them in the West, said Hilary Markin, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service’s national incident management team assigned to what is being called an unauthorized use incident in the White Mountain National involving unpermitted encampments that are expected to kick into higher gear on Saturday, with more campers, and peak after July 4.
“The court proceedings are standard for any violation notices that law enforcement has written,” she said.
USFS requires special use permits for 75 or more people on the rationale that large group gatherings can adversely impact forest resources.
Although the Rainbow Family camps without the required permit, with its members citing freedom of assembly, tickets in New Hampshire have not been for unpermitted camping but for other violations, she said.
“These are law enforcement actions that happened throughout the incident,” said Markin. “They are violations that law enforcement with the Forest Service has issued and the proceeding provides the defendant the opportunity to go to court.”
In total, 70 individual cases (some involving the same defendant) were on the docket in Littleton, with 50 scheduled to be heard beginning at 9 a.m. and the remainder at 1 p.m.
The Littleton Community House gave permission for the proceeding to take place on the lawn, said Markin.
In 2022, for the 50th annual Rainbow Family gathering that took place in the Steamboat Springs area of Colorado, the court proceeding likewise took place outside, along a national forest road.
The feedback from the judge in that state was positive.
“He called it one of the most beautiful courtrooms he’s ever been in,” said Markin. “In past years when responding to this particular type of incident, we’ve held court on site and outside, making it easier for the defendants to appear in court.”
Many residents might not know that the courthouse in Littleton is one of two federal courthouses in New Hampshire, said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, who was at Friday’s proceedings with other Littleton police officers and New Hampshire State Police to assist with security.
Also present were USFS law enforcement officers and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service.
“There’s a variety of charges, ranging from motor vehicle and traffic violations, damage to natural resources, some alcohol-related violations, and drugs, which is a big one, and then a couple that are threats or interference with federal officers,” said Markin. “Violations that someone doesn’t show up to court for our referred to the U.S. Marshal’s office.”
A second court date is scheduled for Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Concord.
As of Friday evening, as more Rainbow buses arrived in Coos County (many of them the same buses seen at past national gatherings across the country, said Markin), an estimated 840 Family members had arrived at the campsite along the Kilkenny Route in the Androscoggin Ranger District near Gorham.
While 5,000 had been the projected number, Markin said the USFS is now anticipating a much smaller gathering, maybe 2,500 to 3,000 by the Fourth of July (Tuesday) when the incident peaks and people begin departing.
In 2019, a regional gathering of about 100 Rainbow Family campers arrived at a selected site in the White Mountain National Forest off Trudeau Road in Bethlehem.
“This particular group does hold regional or state gatherings, but this is the first national gathering that I’m aware of that’s happened in New Hampshire,” said Markin. “But being so far in the Northeast corner, we’re seeing a much smaller attendance than we do at some of the gatherings in the West. Last year, it was in Colorado, and we had about 10,000 people, but it was also the 50th anniversary, although that anniversary is up for debate with some of the Rainbow Family members.”
So far in Coos, the Rainbow Family members who have set up different camps throughout the whole camp area are sticking to the selected site along the Kilkenny route, and there have been no major incidents, she said.
“What they do is pretty much go to one designated area,” said Markin. “We’ve made some changes to that road to make it one way, and the whole goal is for them to go to that specific location. They don’t really spread out in other recreation sites. It’s just to go to the site they selected. ‘Going home to be with family’ is some of the terminology that they use. We don’t see it impacting other areas other than travel corridors in and out of the gathering, at stores and things like that where they’re gathering supplies. But often they bring supplies with them. It’s really just concentrated right there in the Kilkenny area at the south end of that loop.”
The USFS is issuing status updates so people can track how many Rainbow campers are estimated to be on site as the incident unfolds and any safety information or any changes that would come about, she said.
“In the past, we’ve had resource concerns and we’ve had to issue a new closure order throughout the incident to protect some resources or the health and safety of those involved,” said Markin. “We’ll continue to release information. I think the biggest thing that were experiencing is the amount of drugs coming in and being confiscated that will be part of the court proceedings. We had a lot of drugs coming in last year that were also confiscated. That’s just something that we see.”
For Friday’s court hearing, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said LPD drew up an intelligence plan based on what they learned from police in Colorado.
“We work with our federal and state partners to ensure not only courthouse security, but security in the area,” he said.
Because of potential hygiene issues, Colorado police recommended that law enforcement in Littleton screen outside those Rainbow Family members coming to court before sending any into the courthouse, he said.
A number of Family members summoned to court paid their fines outside and did not have to appear in the courthouse.
In addition, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe, who was on site, told Family members charged with marijuana possession that the president is pardoning all such violations.
Not all were happy, though, including Todd Fernandez, a human rights attorney from Manhattan who attended the gathering and was in a vehicle pulled over by police.
“What is happening here is a systematic infringement of a group of people called the Rainbow Family, using traffic violations as a pretext,” he said. “The entire scheme of harassment is pro forma at these gatherings around the country, search and seizure without probable cause. They’re waiting until they get you on federal land. They don’t do this to everybody. This is an egregious situation that’s been going on for decades. Most of the tickets were dismissed, just to harass and intimidate.”
An attorney in New Hampshire needs to be found to file an injunction, he said.
A Family member and first-timer to New Hampshire who called himself Bucket, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, called it “targeted harassment against a spiritual movement.”
Scotia Fogelsanger, of State College, Penn., also a first-timer to New Hampshire, said she was pulled over for having a cracked windshield and was searched in a humiliating way, and in sight of others.
“I’ve been coming 30 years to national gatherings and have never seen this level of harassment,” she said. “We believe in the right to freely assemble.”
Holding its first gathering in 1972, the Rainbow Family of Living Light, which has members across the nation and world, was born of the Woodstock era and carries a message world peace, unity, and communal living.
Friday morning’s court proceeding unfolded peacefully and concluded after 90 minutes.
A man who called himself Turtle, from Massachusetts, was the first to appear, waiting nearly a half hour on the lawn for court to begin and playing banjo on the sidewalk following the conclusion of his case.
Aframe estimates about 80 percent of the Family members who were issued hand summonses appeared for court.
“The turnout was surprising, given how many people were from out of the area,” said Chris Tyler, Littleton police special investigator.
Markin said as the big camping weekend begins, residents are encouraged to reach out with any questions.
“We’ve been sharing information with the community and encourage folks if they’ve got questions or concerns to reach out to our public information line,” she said. “We’re here to help answer those questions and alleviate any of those concerns.”
Rainbow Family updates can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/rainbowgathering
On hand at the Littleton Community House on Friday was an ambulance and Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller, who said in recent days LFR has responded to a few medical calls involving what appear to be homeless people traveling through town, although it’s difficult to determine if they have any connection to the Rainbow Family gathering in Coos.
