LITTLETON — The first national gathering of the Rainbow Family in New Hampshire, on national forest land in Coos County, has led to a first in Littleton — federal court held outside the courthouse on Friday for those Family members charged with motor vehicle violations, drug possession, and other infractions.

While unique to Littleton, such outdoor legal proceedings have been par for the course during the national Rainbow gatherings, which are held across the country annually, many of them in the West, said Hilary Markin, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service’s national incident management team assigned to what is being called an unauthorized use incident in the White Mountain National involving unpermitted encampments that are expected to kick into higher gear on Saturday, with more campers, and peak after July 4.

