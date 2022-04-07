Volunteer Firefighter Gathering Gear, Supplies To Support Ukraine

A volunteer firefighter from West Burke is driving a local effort to get gear and supplies to Ukrainian firefighters.
Taylor Peyton said he’s been watching the news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, admiring the resolve of the people and wishing there was something he could do.
As he watched the coverage, he said, it seemed like every report that showed places that had been attacked had something in the background he could relate to: firefighters at work.
“I saw these firefighters working in every story in the background, digging through rubble, putting out fires,” he said.
Short of being there himself to lend a hand, Peyton said, he thought they probably could use some more gear.
Peyton has 15 years of experience as a firefighter and has been serving as a volunteer firefighter in West Burke for about a year. He decided to volunteer at the West Burke Fire Department after being away from firefighting for a few years. “I wanted to get back into it because I have a desire to serve the community and I missed the brotherhood.”
He said it’s clear that as often as firefighters in Ukraine are being called upon to suit up, extra gear would benefit them.
“We use our gear a handful of times a year,” he said. “These guys are doing this every single day and that puts so much more wear and tear and stress (on the gear). Getting them some backups was the main thought.”
He reached out to Steve Parker, assistant chief at the West Burke department, and Parker and Chief Tom Villeneuve were supportive of the effort. Unused but still usable turnout gear was pulled aside to donate, and Peyton began to reach out to other departments to ask about available gear. The East Burke Fire Brigade has already responded, providing gear, and other departments are considering it.
Once he determined some gear would be available, Peyton discovered a much bigger challenge: how to get it there. He said he was feeling a little concerned that transporting what he believes will be helpful gear to fellow firefighters in Ukraine would be a challenge he couldn’t overcome.
“I’ve been reaching out to people the last three weeks to try to figure out how to get it there,” he said.
One of the people he talked to was Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, who suggested he speak to Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley, who was involved in gathering donated body armor to send to Ukraine.
That connection led Peyton to a contact within an NGO (non-governmental organization) who had a solution. He was told if he can get the gear to New Jersey, a Ukrainian company called Nova Poshta will take it from there, making sure it gets to Poland where distribution can take place.
Peyton also learned from the NGO contact that other supplies would be appreciated. In particular, Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKs) are needed, along with tourniquets, and ready-to-eat meals. Peyton said he’d like to pack those items up along with the firefighting gear and urges people to reach out to the fire department and drop off the requested items.
Peyton said anyone who wants more information about the effort and ways to support it can call him at 802-535-0825. He said he hopes all the donated items will be ready to ship to New Jersey by the end of next week, if possible.
Crating and shipping assistance will come from other local supporters. Peyton said a friend of Assistant Fire Chief Parker’s has offered to make the crates, and once they’re ready, the man Peyton’s working for will help with the delivery.
A general contractor, Peyton is currently working a job for Jeff Moore, owner of Quest Transportation Services.
Peyton said he’s happy local people can respond in a tangible way to the “travesty” in Ukraine.
“They’re doing an amazing thing over there fighting for themselves,” he said. “What they’re accomplishing going against the weight of a world superpower is amazing. They’re undermanned and outgunned and I want to help.”
